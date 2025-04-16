Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Unpredictable’ force of nature with Scotland ambitions gets seal of approval from ex-Newcastle star

The ability is obvious, the physique possibly even more impressive as a result of gym work undertaken during a long injury lay-off. If you were pulling together an identikit the ideal modern centre forward, it would probably look a lot like Kieron Bowie.

But the 22-year-old centre forward, the biggest signing of David Gray’s first window as Hibs manager, has qualities that don’t necessarily fit into any traditional scouting profile. Chief among them a sort of volatility that goes against the expected patterns of play.

When Dwight Gayle talks about Bowie bringing “havoc” to a contest, the Premier League veteran – an unofficial guide and mentor to his young team-mate in this season together – pinpoints the intangible X factor that makes the former Fulham forward such a handful. While Bowie himself is playing down his current contributions, stressing that Hibs fans won’t see the best of him until he gets a full pre-season under his belt, Gayle is already won over.

“He just has that unpredictability,” said Gayle, the former Newcastle striker adding: “That is such a good trait in strikers, I think.

“Obviously when you're up against two people, defenders normally, being able to hit him and know he’ll hold the ball up, you know that he’ll cause such havoc. And then obviously you saw with his two finishes against Dundee at the weekend, they're very cultured finishes that can be so, so critical to any team.

“He's been a breath of fresh air for us coming into the side after recovering from the injury. And obviously we've just continued to do well.

“I think sometimes when you come back in and, like you said, he wasn't feeling too fit, he needed a little time back out. But he's a fantastic player and he'll score goals.

“He also set me up nicely for my goal against Dundee. I was very thankful for that. And it shows what a nice touch he has, as well.”

Summer signing picked up injury on international duty - and still needs pre-season

Bowie cost Hibs in excess of half a million pounds in the summer, no small change for any SPFL club outwith the big two. Gray saw the former Raith prospect as a player capable of performing anywhere along the front line.

The player himself made the move home – he’s back in Kirkcaldy, near his own and partner Brooke’s family support network as they raise twin daughters Victoria and Florence – based on football smarts. Having spent the last couple of seasons on loan at Northampton Town, and with few prospects of breaking into the first team at his Premier League parent club, he needed to play at a decent level.

Partly inspired by the thought of forcing his way into Steve Clarke’s senior squad, the top striker in the Scotland Under-21 set-up arrived full of intent. But still recovering from a hamstring injury.

He was yet to make a start for Hibs, with Gray nursing his prized asset through the early part of the season, when he pulled up in the second of back-to-back starts for Scott Gemmill’s 21s in September. Bowie needed surgery to address the underlying hamstring problem – and wasn’t seen again until January, when he came off the bench in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Clydebank at Easter Road.

The all-action forward didn’t make his first start until playing an important line-leading role in February’s 2-1 home victory over reigning champions – and runaway league leaders – Celtic. He then came off the bench to score a hugely significant injury-time goal to beat Dundee United at Tannadice, before returning to the first XI for the 2-1 win over Hearts at Easter Road.

Double strike against Dundee emphasised importance of impact subs

Used exclusively as a substitute in the last four games, he’s still been contributing, scoring once against St Johnstone and bagging a double from the bench against Dundee on Sunday. His thumping left-footed strike and well-placed header did not go unnoticed by team-mates.

“I thought Kieron came on and give us that really big boost towards the end of the game,” said Gayle, who squeezed in a goal of his own at the weekend. “I thought he was fantastic, which is really encouraging when you look at the depth we have.

“You can see that all the subs are coming onto make a contribution, myself included hopefully. That’s important.

“I think we’ve all seen teams where the subs might not be too happy because they’re not playing. But the whole team over this period has been fantastic. Everyone's had their little stint in the team and everyone's desperate for the team to do well.

“And when they get the opportunity to come on the pitch, everyone's trying to impress and to help the boys out. I mean, even at the end against Dundee, you could see players – forwards as well as defenders - just dying to get the clean sheet for everyone, because it means a lot to us.”