Hibs confirm major contract decision as one-year extension activated in star's deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hibs have confirmed a major contract decision as they prepare for a final push towards European competition.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have confirmed they have triggered a one-year extension option in Lewis Miller’s contract that will see the Australia international remain at Easter Road until the end of next season.

There had been some concerns Miller could be tempted away on a free transfer during the summer as his current deal approached its conclusion - but his performances for both club and country have garnered a reward as Hibs have moved to tie down his services for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sydney-born right-back moved to Easter Road from Australian club Macarthur during the summer of 2022 and has gone on to score five goals and provide four assists in 83 appearances in all competitions. However, the stats only tell half of the story of Miller’s impact from the right-hand side of the Hibs defence as he has provided an important outlet at both ends of the pitch. His form has also earned the 24-year-old a regular place in the Australia side and he has started the last six internationals, scoring in wins against China and Indonesia over the year.

His form this season has played a key part in helping David Gray’s side secure a top half finish in the Premiership table and the Australian will now hope he can continue to impress as Hibs bid to return to European competition once again this season.

His manager believes the decision to trigger the option in Miller’s deal ‘makes complete sense’ and is relishing the opportunity to continue working with the full-back over the next 16 months and beyond.

Head Coach David Gray told the club website: “This decision makes complete sense. Lewis has been working really hard on his game, he’s a very coachable player, and he’s seen the rewards from that so far this season. He has shown with his performances for us and on the international stage that he’s developing as a player. He’s a good character and is keen to constantly progress. We look forward to continuing our journey together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay praised Miller for the progression he has made at club and international level and called for focus as his side look to bring a successful end to what has already been an impressive season.

He added: “Lewis is a good player, great person, and a valuable asset for the Football Club, which is why triggering his contract extension is important for us. He has performed well for us and his national team, and has a number of attributes that make him well suited to the modern game. Lewis’ sole focus will now be on continuing his excellent run of form as we enter an exciting time of the season.”