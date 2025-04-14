There was further joy for Hibs as they continued their stunning run of form with a dominant home win against struggling Dundee on Sunday afternoon.

Rocky Bushiri put David Gray’s side in front just after the midway point of the first-half before a second-half brace from Kieron Bowie sandwiched a Dwight Gayle strike as the visitors were blown away at Easter Road. The win has extended Hibs unbeaten run to 17 league games and ensured Gray’s men remain in the driving seat for the battle for third place.

Hibs have not ended a Premiership season in third place since the 2020/21 season - but that could all change as they await news of their top six fixtures now the split has taken place.

But how many times have Hibs secured third spot in the Scottish top tier and how does it compare to their rivals across the game?

2 . Inverness Caledonian Thistle Third place finishes: 1 | SNS Group Photo Sales