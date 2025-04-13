Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Easter Road record breakers surging towards finish line in season of extremes

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time of the season when energy levels tend to dip faster than a bonds market in freefall, Hibs have managed to find an extra few ounces of oomph. Today’s thumping 4-0 win, a comprehensive dismantling of Dundee that saw starters and subs all contribute to a complete performance in front of a rapturous Easter Road audience, is further proof that David Gray is in possession of a team hurtling into the post-split Scottish Premiership with serious momentum.

Seventeen league games without defeat, matching the record set when the Famous Five were making their reputations back in 1948, is an achievement worth lauding. As important to Hibs fans, however, will have been the sight of their team flying – absolutely flying – in the closing stages of this one-sided contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week on from their win over Rangers at Ibrox, Hibs were able to turn to the bench for injections of energy and invention as Gray’s ‘finishers’ combined for three goals, Kieron Bowie scoring two to Dwight Gayle’s one, with Nicky Cadden bagging an assist. That must be a good sign heading into the closing five-game stretch when so much will be decided by such slender margins.

Momentum and belief combining in feelgood factor

Asked if he felt his squad was actually getting stronger, with players returning to full fitness at the perfect time to contribute, Gray said: “Yes, and I think a lot of that comes with momentum and belief and feeling good about yourself. I say that a lot.

“It doesn't take as long to recover when you win as when you get a negative result. Your body feels a lot worse after a defeat!

“The players are definitely in a really good place right now. We'll benefit from a week off this weekend. We'll get an opportunity to look at fixtures and everything else that comes with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All I can ask the players before the game is to give us the best opportunity - and we've certainly delivered that when the split came. We're now in third position.

“Another four goals today with a clean sheet, so a goal difference is a big thing as well with how tight this league is. I can't ask for any more and I'm delighted for everyone.

“The level of consistency, the level of performance and the effort I'm getting from the players every single day in training - and in the games now - is incredible. That’s reflected in going 17 games undefeated. Which is an incredible achievement in itself.”

Gray’s history boys are getting job done

Gray has spoken frequently about setting targets for his players, using history as an incentive. They’ve been the first Hibs team to do X, Y and Z so often during the second half of this season that, quite frankly, it’s getting hard to keep up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We talk about it, but at the same time we've been very much about short-term goals a lot this season because of the nature of the season and where we've found ourselves to where we are now,” said Gray. “Little incentives to try and change history in positive ways, it's probably a quote I've used a lot this season. But we've managed to do that several times - and today was another opportunity to do that.

“The one thing I would say now is, the challenge for us is if we keep winning, nobody can catch us. That's the one thing I keep saying to the players all the time. The players are desperate to keep that run going. There's a real feel-good factor around the club at the minute.

“I've got a fantastic squad of players, not just in terms of technical ability, but as a group. They're really close together. When subs come on and impact the game like that, they're disappointed not to play, but you can really feel it when they come on and impact it like that. You can't ask for any more.”

That’s entertainment – and a bonus in race for third place

There isn’t a coach in football who would complain too loudly about a grim 1-0 win that wins a trophy or secures a spot in Europe. And Gray is very much a pragmatist at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is a joy to be had in watching this Hibs team play with the elan and grace displayed in the closing 20 minutes here. Something that isn’t lost on the extremely practical gaffer.

Gray said: “That's great. I've said it many times. This is a fantastic place to play. You can really feel the connection with the fans.

“They're right behind everything we're doing. They're spurring us on all the time. For players, it really gives them confidence and keeps that momentum going.

“As a coach, standing at the side, sometimes it's all about results. Would I swap free-flowing football for results? Of course, it's all about results. That's what you're judged on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, I think we are playing some good stuff at the minute. We're finding ways to win games when we're not playing so well. Today, I thought it was a real dominant performance and fully deserved a win.”

Rocky on a roll as centurion seizes initiative

Can we talk about Rocky Bushiri? Of course we can. We have to, really, given the way he marked his 100th appearance for Hibs.

Whatever happens next and accepting that contract talks appear to be heading nowhere terribly quickly, the big man will always be a favourite among Hibs fans. Partly because he knows how to mark the moment in style.

Gray, thrilled to see Bushiri open the scoring with a fine volleyed finish, said: “It's the perfect way to round off your 100th appearance. It's a great achievement in itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he's come into the team and been incredible. His level of performance, his level of consistency. When you look at his performance today, a goal, a clean sheet and putting ourselves third when the split comes is the perfect day's work for Rocky. I'm delighted for him because I feel he deserved it.

“This season, he's chipped in with some massive goals. Today was a massive goal. The first goal in the game was always going to be huge. The big man pops up with a goal, which is huge

“When you think back to the revival from where we'd been the last time we played Dundee (a 4-1 loss at Dens in November), how low we were and how we felt at that time. Rocky gets the equaliser late on against Aberdeen (in the famous 3-3 draw at Easter Road), which was a massive goal.

“Since then, this run has been building all the time. Him as well as all the team and all the staff are all pulling in the same direction. I'm delighted for him.”