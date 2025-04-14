Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pundit has urged Hibs to make a move with regards the player contracted to Sunderland.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart reckons Hibs have to do all they can to try and get their Sunderland loanee back to Easter Road next season.

Nectar Triantis has been the beating heart of an impressive midfield that has surged Hibs to 17 games unbeaten in the Premiership. He was again in stellar form over the weekend as David Gray’s side thumped Dundee 4-0 at home to move clear in third place heading into the post split fixtures against those around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triantis initially arrived under Nick Montgomery last season on loan from Sunderland as a defender but Gray has moulded him into an all action midfield star, who has been called up to the Australian national team this season. Former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart was on co commentary duty for the game and showed how impressed he had been.

Sunderland loanee priority

Starting his praise, he said: “This man on the ball, Triantis, has continued to grow, improve and impress as the season has gone on in the middle of the park as well.”

Commentator Rory Hamilton then asked if it would be a ‘priority’ for Hibs to try and get a deal done that would seal Triantis’ return from Sunderland. Stewart responded: “It will certainly be one of them. For me, David Gray or Malky Mackay will be looking at ways in which Triantis is at Easter Road next season. He has got great legs and technically I think he is a bit better than what you would initially think. He drives with the ball well and he has good close control. He has real good athleticism in the middle of the park.”

Speaking after the game, Triantis told Premier Sports: “It is great history to be part of. It’s great to be part of this club at the moment. Long may it continue. Since November we have really just taken it game by game and not gotten ahead of ourselves. There’s no reason we should change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray said recently of Triantis: “When you think back to where he was at the start of the season, when he first came in, adapting to a new position, he's not played it for a very long time. And he's now managed to get himself into the national team playing in a different position.

“I've touched on a lot, his attributes and everything he does with that, I'm convinced he's going to be a top number six. He just needs to keep working and keep developing and he's got the right attitude and determination to keep doing that. So he's in a good place. We just need to make sure we see that coming out between now and the end of the season.”