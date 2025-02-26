13 players that have played for Hibs and Aberdeen ahead of Pittodrie clash

The next stage in the race for European competition will get underway with a bang on Saturday when Hibs travel to top six rivals Aberdeen.

David Gray’s men secured their spot in the top six with a 4-0 home win against Dundee in the final fixture before the split took place and will now hope to push on with their bid to return to Europe by inflicting what would be a big win against Jimmy Thelin’s men.

Hibs have got the better of the Dons this season after taking seven points from their three meetings prior to the split - but there is no doubt Saturday’s game will have even more importance as the race for Europe approaches its final stages.

There are several familiar faces that have represented both clubs and another will be added to the list next season after Hibs secured the services of Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath on a pre-contract agreement.

But who else has worn the famous green and white of Hibs and the iconic red shirts of Aberdeen?

Paul Kane Hibs (1982-1990) - Aberdeen (1991-1996)

Alan Maybury Aberdeen (2008 loan) - Hibs (2012-2014)

Michael Hart Aberdeen (1997-2001 and 2003-2008) - Hibs (2010-2012)