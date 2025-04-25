Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New three-year deal provides breathing space - but early struggles were making of a manager

The lessons learned by David Gray during a frantic first season in football management are as numerous as they are insightful. No matter how often he’d filled in as interim boss, nothing could really prepare the former Hibs captain for the immersive experience of becoming gaffer in his own right.

Since his appointment in the summer, he’s presided over a massive squad turnover, endured a horrific start to the league campaign that saw Hibs sitting bottom of the table as recently as early December, received backing from the board in the toughest of circumstances, put together a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, taken his team to within touching distance of guaranteed European group stage football next season – and endured many a sleepless night. It’s been a pretty wild ride, to say the least.

Gray, reflecting on how far he’s come after it was announced that he and his coaching staff had been rewarded with new three-year contracts by a grateful Hibs board, revealed: “It's all well and good me saying: ‘I think I'm ready to APPLY for the job.’ That’s very different to me thinking I’ve completed it, I’m going to be amazing … definitely not.

"It was a case of it was now or never in terms of me putting myself forward to take that leap to back myself to go and be successful. What I believed a successful Hibs team could look like and what I would want to implement.

"In terms of what I've learned about myself, I've learned that I can operate on very little sleep now! That's something that I've definitely found out this season. The last time I experienced that was when I had kids that were just born. So that's something that I've managed to adapt to.

Family support vital to providing balance

“And also never switching off. My wife's managed to understand that I'm not just ignoring her. Sometimes she does talk, and I don't listen! There's other things going on. She's learned a lot about me as well. I can promise her it's never in a personal way or a negative way!

"The other thing is trying to find that balance. That's something I've had to learn a lot about. I've got three children – and they are why I do what I do. They're massive driving force behind everything that I do to be honest.

“When you've had bad results or gone through bad runs, when you go home again, trying to not take that home was very, very difficult during the times. I've been very lucky with my wife. She's been so supportive of me at times.

“But the kids bring you back down to earth with a bang all the time. So it's trying to get that balance. That's probably what I've tried to work on a lot in terms of that balance between being at work and nothing but work.

"Being at home, still thinking about nothing but work, but still trying to be the best possible dad you can be as well. That has been a challenge. It's something that you're always trying to improve all the time, obviously.”

Admitting that he’d occasionally found that a problem, especially with school-age kids adapting to have a dad held responsible for every result, Gray admitted “I think it becomes easier when you're a bit more secure in what's happening. When you're in that real difficult time, the noise, everything, it's very hard. Your family are going through that, as well.

"Kids are going to school hearing all that noise as well. Social media has driven that. You do learn that, and as I say, that's probably where I've learnt a lot about myself.

"It's when you find out about a lot of people around you as well - and really appreciate what you've got. The fact I've managed to come out the other side - or rather we've managed to come out the other side of it - has been a massive help to me.

" I've also learnt a lot about you can't take on the world yourself, so delegation is huge. You can't do it all yourself. I think that's been something that I've definitely got better at as the season's gone on as well."

Manager of the Year talk a reward for team effort on unbeaten run

Confident in his own ability but forever uncomfortable talking about himself or his achievements, Gray – who led from the front during the darkest days, shouldering criticism and protecting players from the worst flak – employs a different tactic when it comes to praise. Asked how he feels about being mentioned as a potential Manager of the Season, no great shock given his personal haul of three Manager of the Month awards in the current campaign, his reply is predictable.

"I think, again, that’s a reflection on the club for what we've done and how the run we've been on,” he said, adding: “It's very nice to hear nice things about yourself, of course it is, but as I've said all along, it's a reflection on what everybody does.

"When things go well, I believe the players should take all the credit because they're the ones that cross the white line. When things aren't going to where it needs to be, it definitely falls on me because it's my responsibility to do that.

"That's what I get paid to do. I get paid to make sure the club improves and to try and get results on the pitch.”

The Hibs board are, of course, entitled to spend the last few weeks of this season smoking cigars and drinking large measures of whatever takes their fancy, having taken the smart/brave decision to publicly stand by Gray when others might have ditched the inexperienced coach. The authority figures most directly involved in that call didn’t merely act on a hunch; they spent time grilling the manager about why things were going wrong – and how he intended to put them right.

Gray, expanding on those tough conversations with directors Ian Gordon and Tim Bezbatchenko, in particular, explained: “Of course, that's what you have to do. Firstly, I was responsible for the results. That was the big thing. You have to take the responsibility straight on.

“I was very much driven by: ‘This is nobody else's fault other than mine. I'm not looking for excuses.’ But I was able to demonstrate why I believe it could turn.

"Yes, you have to answer difficult questions - and rightly so. Because you're being asked to do a job and you're not fulfilling that job. My job is to win games of football and improve the players.

"Where the club was, the return of points wasn't good enough. And I knew that. But as I say, I was able to demonstrate why I believed it would turn. And that's down to the players sticking with it, because it doesn't always happen that way.”