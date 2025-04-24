Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of back three now committed - so will Rocky complete the set?

Hibs have tied down another key defender as David Gray looks to build on this season’s challenge for European places, with summer signing Jack Iredale putting pen to paper on a long-term deal. The Australian defender’s new agreement puts him under contract to the Easter Road club until the summer of 2028.

The news comes just days after Hibs triggered a contract extension for another member of the first-choice back three, fellow Aussie Lewis Miller. That leaves only Rocky Bushiri, out of contract in a matter of weeks, yet to commit for the new campaign.

Iredale breaking through into the first team, coinciding with a change in formation from a flat back four, helped spark a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for Hibs, who went from bottom of the Scottish Premiership to sitting three points clear in third place – thanks in no small part to a record-equalling 17 game unbeaten run in the league, matching the achievements of the title-winning side of 1948. Iredale, who counts an Edinburgh derby winner among his highlights, has become a crucial player during that series.

Iredale hailed as ‘a good character and role model’

Gray, who has spoken about the importance of laying foundations for next season over the closing months of the current campaign, is thrilled to have Iredale committed for the foreseeable future, saying: "Jack has been a fantastic addition to our squad this year, he is a top professional and he’s a good player. He had to wait patiently for his chance this season, but he grasped it with both hands and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal. We are all excited to continue working with Jack over the next few years.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We are delighted that Jack has committed his future to the club. He is a good character and role model for the younger players coming through, and an all-round top professional.

“He adds consistency and strength in depth to our back line and is a big part of our plans moving forward. His performances this season have been excellent, and we are all excited to watch his progress over the next few seasons.”

Bushiri remains slow to commit beyond the end of his current contract at the end of the season, although Gray recently insisted: “Me and Rocky have had numerous conversations - about him, about life, about football, about everything. And the one thing Rocky Bushiri is doing at the moment is playing very well, without letting himself get distracted.

“There are conversations going on all the time, conversations about Rocky and about other players that are out of contract. The earlier we can get things done and everybody understands exactly where they are, the better it is for everybody involved.

“The less uncertainty you've got about your future probably makes you relax a little bit more. But credit to Rocky, it's certainly not affecting his performance, which is brilliant.”