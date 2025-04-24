Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just be straight with people. They’re all grown-ups. And they’ll appreciate hearing even difficult home truths.

As Hibs rush headlong into the post-split Premiership, David Gray is well aware that not every one of his 25-strong squad can play a part. He also knows that, in a game as unpredictable as football, he may have to call upon some unsung hero to score a vital goal, make the decisive tackle - or simply track that opposition run with the potential to leave his team languishing in the race for third place.

With only a couple of players ruled out through injury, Gray believes the strength in depth available to him now vindicates his decision to make ONLY one signing – Alasana Manneh – during the January window. He’s similarly pleased that, for instance, he shut down interest from clubs looking to take Nathan Moriah-Welsh on loan.

Yet Gray appreciates that keeping so many players mentally tuned into the pursuit of European football, a prize that seemed so distant during a horrific start to the current campaign, is a delicate balancing act. And, as he deals with frustrated individuals knocking on his door in search of answers, he can genuinely empathise with their situations.

Telling players things they don’t want to hear

“I've been that player, laterally in my career especially,” said the former fullback. “Under Jack Ross I didn't play as much as I would like at all, but I still had the role and responsibility of being captain, and everything that came with that.

“But all I needed from Jack at that moment was just to be honest. So every time I had the conversation with him, he would sometimes tell me things I didn't want to hear or were difficult to hear - but as long as he was consistent with it, and was honest, that's all you can really ask for.

“At the time you might walk out not happy with it. But once the dust settles, you recognise the fact that he was being honest to you, because what he said would happen has happened. And I think that's something I've tried to do.

“As a player you always feel when you're not playing, that you're a lot further away than you actually are. And I've said that to a lot of the players, that they'll feel like, maybe not playing for two or three weeks, or the player in front of them is doing exceptionally well, and they're thinking: ‘I'm not going to play here, I might not get back in …’

“But the amount of times that players come to your thoughts, or they're talked about in the coaches’ office, would surprise them. So you might think you're a million miles away - but nobody's really been in that position.

“Every week, we talk about what players might be best for different scenarios. What happens if this happens, what happens if that happens, if you lose a goal in the first minute, if you get red card?

“You run through all the potential scenarios so you can be ready to react, rather than just be off the cuff. I like to be as organised as I can be.

“So that's why you need all the players to be on board with that; you can’t have them in the wrong frame of mind when you call on them. And as long as you're honest with them, and you can demonstrate that when the opportunity does come, you’ll give them their chance, it gives you a chance.”

17-game unbeaten league run built on strength in depth

As an indicator of the quality available to Gray when he turns around to look at his bench, consider the recent 4-0 thumping of Dundee at Easter Road. In no particular order, the five Hibs substitutes used on the day were Moriah-Welsh, Kieron Bowie, Nicky Cadden, Dwight Gayle and Josh Campbell; all have been starters – at least – during different periods this season.

During their astonishing league run of 17 games undefeated, the Hibees have given game time to 23 different players. As they head to Pittodrie for Scotland’s undisputed game of the day against Aberdeen on Saturday, with the battle for potentially guaranteed European group stage football coming to a head in round one of the post-split fixtures, they won’t be short of options to switch things up.

Gray points out: “We've talked a lot about the subs impacting the game, and the strength of the squad. And I remember sitting in January, talking about the squad, only having signed one player.

“People were maybe understandably saying: ‘Oh, you’ve not done a lot of business.’ But that goes back to the belief and the confidence I've always had in the group; if we could get everyone fit, and keep them fit and happy, we knew we had a real good squad to contend with.

“So somebody like Nathan Moriah-Welsh is a good example. He went through a bit of a period where he wasn't playing, probably in January. So he would have been wondering what was happening.

“And because he’d played a few games, the interest from other clubs would have been there to take him on loan. There certainly was interest there.

“But Nathan knew he was important to us, that he had a massive part to play. He’s since come into the team at times and done really well.

“Look at the Dundee game, when he came on again and made a difference to the contest. He’s very much part of what we’re doing.

“But I get it. At the time when you’re not playing, you look at it and just think: ‘I need to play. Is he just telling me that I’m part of his plan to keep me quiet?’ That’s where it’s important to be as honest as you can – and prove it when you get the chance.”