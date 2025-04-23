Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s always had the raw talent. Never been short of enthusiasm or fighting spirit, either.

But the sort of calm composure that inspires confidence in team-mates, coaching staff and fans alike? That’s been more of a slow burn, in the case of Lewis Miller – a player currently on fire for a Hibs team in hot pursuit of a blistering end to a remarkable season.

Miller’s personal redemption narrative, moving from entertaining but occasionally madcap force of nature to established defensive pillar at the heart of David Gray’s team, has been interesting, to say the least. There will be at least one more chapter to his Easter Road story, too, following yesterday’s announcement that the club were triggering an extension clause in his contract.

The versatile 24-year-old, currently bringing a different sort of profile to the right side of a back three, has worked hard to change perceptions about his value to not only Hibs but the Australian national team. Now a key player – at wingback – for a Socceroos side chasing World Cup qualification, he’s come a long way since being cast in the role of national scapegoat following the Aussies’ Asian Cup quarter-final exit just over a year ago.

Engaging, vocal and very, very funny in true larrikin style, Miller will always be a maverick of sorts. Which is why Gray chooses to describe coaching the former Central Coast Mariners player as both enjoyable AND frustrating.

Is there more to come from a player who has made 83 appearances for Hibs since his arrival in the summer of 2022? Without a doubt. Which is why triggering the contract extension was a complete no-brainer for the people who make these decisions.

Gray, laughing as he recalled Miller striding forward from right centre-half to left wing as he set up Kieron Bowie’s first goal in the recent 4-0 thrashing of Dundee at Easter Road, pointed out that some of the defender’s less eye-catching play was just as impressive. He is doing the basics extremely well.

“I think Lewis Miller has been excellent for us,” said Gray. “And actually, as much as he popped up in the positions further up the park in the last game, I thought he was very controlled; it was a very disciplined performance, defensively excellent.

“He’s added that to his game during his time here. He’s improved, definitely, through experience – and a lot of hard work on his part.

“Running forward from that position really suits him, because he's such a strong, powerful boy. And that is very difficult for opponents to pick up, when someone runs from deeper from there.

“You don't always want him playing left wing right enough! But I think the fact he took the opportunity, the way he won the ball back in the middle of the pitch, and then continued his run was excellent.

“I think there's loads more to come for Lewis Miller. I think we can all see that, because it’s always about performing with a level of consistency. But you can see what he’s got in terms of athleticism, his power – and he’s in a good place at the moment, as well.”

Miller’s flexibility undoubtedly counts in his favour. Even if means that, at times, he’s been competing for game time against both Warren O’Hora and Chris Cadden.

Mainly seen as an option at right back or right wingback for most of his time at Hibs, he was generally held to be a more defensive option than Cadden in the wide role when Gray moved to a back three/back five. So you could count on him to provide a bit more dig when Hibs expected to be under pressure.

He had played at centre-half in Australia, where he worked under former Hibs boss Nick Montgomery. But there was always a feeling that he took too many risks, wanted to get forward too often, to play at the heart of a back four.

With Jack Iredale bringing a dash of go-forward to the left of the back three and Rocky Bushiri providing cover in the middle, however, Miller is enjoying a role that gives him opportunities to get forward from, as Gray points out, a starting position that makes him awkward to contain. It’s a freedom that comes, of course, with responsibilities.

Offering up some more personal insight into Miller as a character, Gray said: “He's enjoyable to coach. He can be frustrating to coach. But he's also … he's just a big, likeable guy.

“You see that every single day in training. He is bright, bubbly, really good around the place as well.

“You can see there has been a lot of improvement. Just compare what he was like when he joined the club to where he is now.

“His attributes have always been on show, in terms of his physicality and everything that comes with that. But more complete performances are now part of his regular game.

“I think the international recognition has done him good for his confidence as well. Being a big part of that Australia squad has helped him to understand what is needed to reach the highest level.

“And, of course, he plays wingback for Australia at the moment. That’s another plus for him, the fact that he can play a couple of different positions.

“A flexible player like that is really helpful. Especially in this league, where you’re looking for guys who can do more than one thing well.”