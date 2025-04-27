Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After being ‘booed and hooked’ in clashes with Easter Road outfit, Aberdeen striker enjoys payback

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Easter Road favourite Kevin Nisbet admits he took special pleasure in silencing the away support at Pittodrie in yesterday’s 1-0 win for Aberdeen. And the Scotland striker, on loan to the Dons from Millwall, put the wonder strike that beat Jordan Smith on a par with the best goals of his career.

Nisbet, who earned Hibs a £2 million transfer fee when he moved south in the summer of 2023, took his goal tally for the season to 13 as the Dons pulled level on points with third-placed Hibs. The 28-year-old believes dragging themselves onto the shoulders of their nearest rivals was “massive” in terms of the race for European places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, reflecting on the love-hate relationship he’s developed with the Easter Road faithful since leaving Hibs, he said: “I’ve been booed a few times. I’ve been hooked (subbed) all of the time.

“No, it's just great. I think I would have taken anyone's goal today. As long as we won, we got the three points, which is most important.

“I am delighted. I think as soon as I took it on to the chest and I shot, I just knew it was going in.

“I think it's what we deserved. I think throughout the game we were good going forward, defended well There were a couple of iffy moments, but it was three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it could be up there with my best goal of my career, if I'm completely honest. I just think maybe I'm off balance as well.

“I’ve just hit it and it’s gone in. It's obviously great, but the most important thing is three points, which is great.”

Insisting he always knew where the ball was going, Nisbet said: “Yes, just go back across the keeper. I don't think he's expecting it as well. So as soon as I've taken it on my chest, I'm kind of leaning back and it's just about good contact and back across.”

In terms of what the victory does for the race to claim third place, a prize that could come with guaranteed European group stage football, Nisbet admits the Dons would have been effectively out of the running with a home loss, saying: “Yes, it would have been really tough, I think taking six points in the last four games. We have to play the Old Firm twice as well, so I think losing was not an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think drawing wasn't an option either. It was just about winning. Thankfully, we got a jump here.

“It was massive. We knew how big this game was. It's probably the same magnitude as the Scottish Cup semi-final. We want to keep in touch with Hibs and now we are level on points going into the last four games, so it should be exciting.”

Scotland striker happy to end ‘ridiculous’ unbeaten run

On ending his old club’s unbeaten run of 17 straight league games, the forward – who spent three seasons in green and white – said: “Yes, it was a great run, I think they were 17 unbeaten. It's ridiculous actually. We knew it had to come

“We're in a final and we're joint third now as well. On points, there's obviously a goal difference, but it's just great for the last four league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think for me it's just about finishing the season well. Try to get Aberdeen to finish as high as possible and try to win the cup as well.

“I’m not really focused at all on next season. I’ll deal with that when it comes.

“You never know what the future holds. Right now I'm just focused on Aberdeen and getting three points.”