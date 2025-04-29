Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iredale got an angry blast from Bushiri in first outing together - and liked what he heard

The first time Jack Iredale played with one of his closest team-mates at Hibs, a fellow pro he’d bonded with over a shared frustration as underemployed substitutes, it didn’t take long for the Aussie to adjust to what you might call the Rocky Bushiri Experience. When Iredale says he’d follow his central defensive partner anywhere, then, it’s not because he’d expect an easy ride as the big guy’s buddy.

“I think the first game I played with Rocky, I started to understand his character straight away,” said Iredale, the former Bolton defender quickly adding: “I was about one yard too deep - and I was very firmly told to not do that again!

“I'd follow that man anywhere to be fair. If I've got Rocky beside me, I feel comfortable. Every weekend we have a chat, we know what the plan is. He bails me out so often and I think I've got strength as well that he benefits from too. Rocky is a real strong character in the changing room, and I think the whole back line benefits from that. But also the whole back line brings their own strengths to what's going on.

“I love Rocky, but I love all the boys in there. We get on really well. If it's not the whole team, there are a number of boys who will get together and hang out.

“I just went for a Korean barbeque with Kwon the other night, just to have a chat with him and that was really nice. There aren’t cliques in this changing room. Everyone will go and get on with everyone and I think you see the benefits of that.”

Bushiri’s personal revival has, even in this season of extremes, been notable for just how completely he’s transformed his standing among Hibs supporters. The fact that a majority are probably now hoping against hope that the Democratic Republic of Congo international extends his stay beyond the end of his current contract, just a few weeks away, isn’t just down to the 25-year-old scoring the odd season-defining goal.

Early struggles left Hibs in a hole - but late equaliser against Aberdeen changed everything

Bushiri wasn’t really part of the early-season struggles that left Hibs in a huge hole, the Belgian-born stopper spending months watching from the bench – where the newly-arrived Iredale also found himself in limbo – while the team struggled. The first time both defenders started a game together was in November, at home to Aberdeen … in a 3-3 draw notable for late, late drama.

Asked about his perceptions of Bushiri during those difficult weeks, Iredale pointed out: “I'm not sure I knew as much as people who were here - but I was sat beside Rocky at the start of the season, so we both obviously had to work hard to get into the team. But my first impression playing with Rocky is the Aberdeen game - and since then Rocky's been right up there, so that's my impression of him.

“I think everyone’s taking confidence from how we’ve done since then. I don't think anyone's playing badly. When you're winning as many games as you can, everyone's playing very well and turning out really good performances. You could point your finger at anyone in the team and say that's probably the same for them.”

Iredale, who signed a new three-year contract last week, would clearly love to kick off next season with his mucker right there beside him. Not that he has much influence over what Rocky does next, of course.

“It's not down to me,” he said, adding: “I would love Rocky to stay but yeah, it's not for me to speak on. I've sorted out my future and I'm very happy with that.”