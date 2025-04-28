Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aberdeen midfielder backed to stay ‘professional’ - even if it damages new Easter Road employers in battle for third place

The sight of Jamie McGrath coming off the bench to help Aberdeen put Hibs to the sword would have left the small knot of travelling fans allowed into Pittodrie on Saturday with decidedly mixed emotions. But would any of the away supporters actually have wanted the Easter Road-bound playmaker to show even the slightest sign of downing tools?

According to McGrath’s current team-mates and coaches, the fact that the Irishman – who has signed a pre-contract agreement committing himself to Hibs from the start of next season – continues to give his all is no surprise. And one current Dons star with strong links to the Hibees insists he never doubted the Irishman’s ability to deal with anything that came his way in the weekend head-to-head with his new employers.

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, who wrote a new chapter in his love/hate story with Hibs by scoring a dramatic late winner as Aberdeen moved level with David Gray’s men on points in third place, said: “I thought Jamie coming on as well was excellent - especially with all the kind of backlash you might get as well. He's a great lad. He's a great professional. He's fully committed to Aberdeen, which is great.

“Yes, of course it would be tough, but Jamie's a professional. He's contracted to Aberdeen.

“He's here and he's been great in training He's great around the training ground with the boys as well.

“He's a really good lad as well. He'll give everything to the end of the season.”

Bosman ruling introduced free agency, pre contracts ... and complications

The entire footballing landscape has been transformed since the early days of the Bosman ruling, with one single court case involving a little-known Belgian journeyman effectively introducing free agency to a business model where clubs had the power to retain out-of-contract players. It seems ridiculous, in retrospect.

The first players bold enough to let their contracts run down often found themselves in a sort of internal exile, as managers openly questioned their ability to commit for the final six months. Regardless of whether they’d already singed one of those newly popular pre-contracts with a rival club …

Even in this new grown-up age, however, there was a risk in Jimmy Thelin throwing McGrath into the fray on Saturday. In effect, the 28-year-old was being asked to play himself out of a crack at guaranteed European group stage football next season.

Yet the Dons boss insisted, post-game, that he never had a single doubt about the attacking midfielder’s mindset, declaring: “No, I told it before the game and also in the press. Jamie is fully committed here - and you can see it if you know him as a person.

“And also how he acts in the training sessions, in the meetings, and the performance against Hearts and the performance against Hibs. So there's no doubt where his mind is right now.”