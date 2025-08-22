Sir Tom Farmer’s right-hand man dies just months after former owner

Former Hibs chairman and managing director Rod Petrie has passed away, the Easter Road club have confirmed. The former SFA President’s death, at the age of 69, comes just a few months after the passing of former owner Sir Tom Farmer, with whom Petrie enjoyed such a long and close working relationship,

Petrie, who served in a number of official roles at the SFA before being elected to the office of President in 2019, was Farmer’s adviser, counsellor and right-hand man as the business magnate rescued Hibs from the threat of a takeover by Hearts – or worse. A chartered accountant by trade, he helped negotiate Farmer’s purchase of a majority shareholding as Hibs faced receivership in 1991.

He joined the Hibs board in 1996, and was made managing director the following year, before taking on the role of chairman in 2004. Asked by Farmer to make the club a self-sustaining business, Petrie often found himself – occasionally reluctantly – at the heart of major stories in Scottish football, including helping the game navigate the Covid crisis, while playing a role in the very creation of the SPFL by the merger of the old SPL and SFL.

He was at the Easter Road helm for the good times and the bad, from relegation to the Championship to winning the Scottish Cup in 2016. He stepped down from the board following Ron Gordon’s takeover in 2019, having played a role in negotiations to sell Farmer’s stake in the club.

Speaking at the time, Petrie said: “My role at Hibernian Football Club was to make the club the best it could be. It was to give the players, the manager and the coaching staff the best opportunity to be successful. It was about performing at the highest level and progressing as far in every competition.

“It was never about me. It was never about whether I’m a good guy or a bad guy, whether I’m human or dehuman, or whatever it might be.

“But over 28 years I could count on these hands the number of games I missed. It was just part of my life and part of my being. Sir Tom goes to bed thinking about tyres and wakes up thinking about tyres. I got to bed thinking about football and I wake up thinking about football.

“The remit was ‘you just pop in there for six months and sort it out,’ and it turned into 28 years. That was literally the comment at the time, from Tom or someone in his team. I thought ‘I’ll give it six months and that’ll be fine,’ but it didn’t work out that way.”

In a touching tribute on the official club website today, former Easter Road communications adviser David Forsyth wrote: “His words heartfelt, Rod Petrie finally felt able to show what Hibernian meant to him: The Club, he told journalists at a press conference in 2019 to herald in new owners, was ‘part of my life and part of my being.’

“The words gained extra resonance yesterday, as the long-serving Chief Executive and Chairman of the Club passed away, after a long struggle against cancer, peacefully at his home in Longniddry, surrounded by his family.

“He was 69. All at the Club send deepest condolences to his partner Morag, his sons Roderick and Kenneth, his grandchildren and all his family and friends.”

Sir Tom passed away in May of this year, aged 84.

Scottish FA tribute

Current SFA President Mike Mulraney paid tribute to one of Scottish football's longest serving administrators, saying: "Firstly, on behalf of my Board and colleagues at the Scottish FA I would like to express my deepest condolences to Rod's family at this difficult time. I have been fortunate enough to have shared many a boardroom with Rod in our time as office bearers and directors. He brought passion to every debate and as many a player and fellow chair has experienced over the years, he was a shrewd and unremitting negotiator.

"In that regard, it was always easier having Rod on your team. None more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic when, even whilst quietly contending with ill health, he remained steadfast in our collective objective to secure the survival of all member clubs during an unprecedented period of uncertainty.

"Rod was also great company: someone with a devilish sense of humour who cared passionately about the game. He will be missed by all of us."