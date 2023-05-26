Writing on social media the 18-year-old said in a now-deleted post: “After ten years of being at Hibs, today is sadly my last. I’ve made friends for life and will miss going into training every day. I want to thank all my coaches who have helped me and developed me into the player and man I am today. I wish everyone the best for the future.”

Laidlaw, who was first included in a senior squad by Jack Ross at the age of 16 during the 2020/21 season, was capped by Scotland at Under-17 and Under-18 level during his time at the club and his performances for the club’s academy sides earned him interest from clubs including Chelsea, Leeds United, and Manchester United. He also had a trial spell with Liverpool, scoring in matches against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Anfield club’s under-17 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boyhood Hibee was a regular as Hibs cantered to the CAS Elite Under-18 League title last season, and earlier this season was an unused substitute for the Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts in January, as well as the 6-0 victory over Aberdeen and 1-1 draw at Ross County in late January.

Ethan Laidlaw celebrates Jacob Blaney's goal against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Youth League play-off clash

The 18-year-old appeared in four of the under-19s’ five UEFA Youth League matches, scoring a penalty in the first leg against Nantes of France that helped the wee Hibees qualify for the play-off round against Borussia Dortmund. Against the Bundesliga kids he caught the eye and was interviewed by German media after the game.

On the domestic front he continued to impress for the under-18s in his second season, reaching double figures for Gareth Evans’ side and was also part of the Hibs development side that won the SPFL Reserve League trophy with an unbeaten campaign. In August he scored the equaliser against Brechin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy first-round match, with the Highland League side advancing on penalties and was one of a number of academy players who trained with Lee Johnson’s first-team squad on several occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad