Hibs get VAR apology as SFA admit ref SHOULD have reviewed penalty claim
Hibs have received an APOLOGY from the SFA over the stonewall penalty denied to them by another VAR foul-up. And the Hampden authorities have admitted that Video Assistant Referee David Dickinson should have ordered an on-field review by referee David Munro during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery was left baffled and frustrated by the officials’ failure to spot a clear and obvious handball by Dons defender Nicky Devlin. And it became an increasingly contentious talking point over the weekend, with pundits and punters joining the clamour of complaints.
Tonight the Easter Road club revealed that, not for the first time, they’ve received an official apology for a foul-up involving VAR, issuing a statement that read: “Hibernian FC met with Scottish FA representatives following the Club’s cinch Premiership match away at Aberdeen (17 February, 2024). Upon review of the game, the Club believes VAR made a serious error in the first half when Jordan Obita’s cross hit the arm of Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin.
"The incident was reviewed by VAR, and the referee was advised that the on-field decision was correct, meaning no penalty was awarded. The Club held meetings with the Scottish FA at Hampden earlier today (19 February) to challenge the decision.
"The governing body outlined that the Referee Department agreed that the incident should have been referred by VAR for On-Field Review, and therefore an error was made. This is not the first occasion where the Club has received an apology for VAR errors, and the Club will continue to work with the Scottish FA regarding officiating in the Scottish game."