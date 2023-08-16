Hibs give team news vs FC Luzern including three key updates

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has given the team news for his side ahead of facing FC Luzern in the Europa Conference League.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has discussed the latest team news ahead of facing FC Luzern in their second-leg third qualifying round Europa Conference League tie on Thursday night.

Johnson will assess the fitness of Elie Youan, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes. Youan has a back injury and Campbell is troubled by his shoulder and they missed the defeat at Fir Park, as did Doyle-Hayes.

Johnson said: “We will find out a bit more today. There are two or three that we are waiting on to see whether or not they have a chance to play, which is Elie, Josh and Jake. Josh gives you that fitness to be able to shut down.

“If he is fit, JDH gives you that bite and probably the character that we need on a game like that and Elie offers a natural threat and when he is not in the team you see how much of a threat, and it stands out even more.

“If it is a gamble it needs to be an educated gamble. You can’t put the player at risk for the long term, that’s for sure, so it is something we have to consider.

“The player naturally has input within that as well of course because it is their body and obviously all the medical team.