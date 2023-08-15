How the two Edinburgh clubs compare to their Scottish Premiership rivals in terms of combined transfer value

The Scottish Premiership 2023/24 season is now well underway with Hearts earning one win and one draw from their first two fixtures while Hibs have now suffered two losses. The latter, however, have had more success in their Europa Conference League qualifiers, securing a 3-1 win over FC Luzern while their Edinburgh rivals will now hope to claw back from a 2-1 defeat to Rosenborg.

Despite the dramatic start to the season, the summer is still far from over with Scottish clubs remaining very much involved in the ongoing transfer window, all looking to continue strengthening their squads. Lawrence Shankland has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League while Aberdeen are reportedly still ‘active’ in the transfer process.

Here, via data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from lowest to highest in terms of their first team squad’s overall market transfer value.

1 . Kilmarnock Squad market value: £6.48 million

2 . St Johnstone Squad market value: £6.65 million

3 . Dundee Squad market value: £6.68 million