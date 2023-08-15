Lawrence Shankland reports amid news from the Edinburgh Evening News about interest in the Hearts striker

Lawrence Shankland has attracted interest from clubs aplenty this week and there has been an update on his future amid the interest from the English Championship and Saudi Pro League.

In the last couple of days, interest has risen significantly for Hearts’ talisman Shankland with noise coming from both the English Championship and Saudi Pro League.

The Jambos captain is the latest to be linked with making the move to the Saudi Pro League, which now already sees stars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kane and Jordan Henderson lining up as well as Shankland’s fellow Scottish teammate Jack Hendry who made the move to Al-Ettifaq from Club Brugge.

Hendry and Shankland are under the same representation, but The Daily Record are reporting that Shankland’s ‘full focus’ is set to be in Tynecastle.

Amid the talk of his future, he will hope to help overturn their 2-1 deficit in Europe after losing in Rosenborg last week. The 28-year-old scored a late goal to provide a lifeline for the return fixture in Edinburgh this week.

Last season, Shankland scored 28 goals and quickly added to his scoring tally by netting the second of two goals as the Tynecastle side beat St Johnstone in the opening match of the Scottish Premiership 2023/24 season.