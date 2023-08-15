Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has attracted the attention of clubs both in the English Championship and Saudi Pro League. The Evening News understands that sides in both the EFL and Saudi League have made contact with Tynecastle officials and are keen to sign a deal with the 28-year-old Scotland international.

As reported by the Evening News, Hearts are in no rush to sell their star player and would only agree to let Shankland go for the right price which has got fans’ rushing to voice their opinions on what they believe to be the right decision.

The 28-year-old would bring in a transfer fee in the region of £3 million - £4 million, plus more in add-ons which would ensure a huge profit for the Edinburgh side who purchased him from Belgian Club Beerschot last summer for less than £500,000.

Following the news of interest in Shankland, here is what Hearts fans have been saying on our Facebook page about the latest reports, with the majority suggesting the forward is worth much more than the aforementioned figures.

Stewart Paterson: “If it’s Saudi money, I wouldn’t accept anything less than 7 million unless he starts demanding a move.”

David Orr: “£20 million price tag and accept no less than £10 million, proven goal scorer in an average team.”

Liam Mackenzie: “£3 million is nothing for the goals he brings. We won’t replace that number of goals for that amount of money and will lose us European football not having him here. Need to be looking upward of £5 million as a bare minimum.”

William Sutherland: “He has to be worth more than £5 million to any club. Had he played for any of the big two they wouldn’t sell for less than £10 million.”

Kenny Imrie: “We always sell players on the cheap. Who will score 28 goals, not Boyce that’s for sure. No game awareness or clinical finishings.”

Bob Dylan Clark: “£3 million. Embarrassing the comparisons of old firm players and everyone else...scored many more than any rangers striker yet is valued much less.”

Peter Sinclair: “I’d rather get 3 million if he goes down south or more if he goes to Saudi rather than he goes to Rangers for nothing.”

Derek Ospedale: “Was saying teams like Aberdeen sell their fullbacks for more than that, £5m at least...the club should be doing everything to keep him. They were quick to give Rowles a new 5 year deal. Get a new contract out of him!”

The Hearts’ striker has already started the season in top form, scoring in a 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Shankland also netted in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg at Rosenborg as he helped pull a goal back in the 2-1 defeat.