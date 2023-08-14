Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the Scottish Premiership as Hearts and Hibs’ rivals continue to go about their business.

Hibs currently find themselves 11th in the Scottish Premiership with two losses from their opening two games of the Scottish Premiership season. They most recently faced Motherwell, losing 2-1 with Adam Le Fondre scoring a consolation penalty in the 90+4th minute.

Hearts, on the other hand, find themselves third after two fixtures, drawing against Kilmarnock in their most recent clash. Both Edinburgh-based sides will, however, look ahead to their Europa Conference League third round qualifiers which take place later this week.

While the Leith-based side prepare to face the Swiss team Luzern, in the hope of maintaining their 3-1 lead, Hearts must fight back against Rosenborg as they currently sit 1-2 down.

Meanwhile, their fellow Scottish Premiership counterparts are still remaining active in the summer transfer window and as we enter the final month of moves, here is all you need to know about the latest transfers in the Scottish league...

Rangers linked with Bristol City star

Rangers are interested in signing defender Zak Vyner from EFL Championship club Bristol City, as reported in GlasgowWorld via Bristol Live.

The 26-year old previously had a loan spell with Aberdeen back in the 2019/20 season and has since gone on to establish himself as a regular starter at Ashton Lane under Nigel Pearson. Premier League newsboys Luton Town and Championship contenders Southampton are also said to be interested in the 26-year old.

Celtic ‘lining up’ Newcastle United star

Reports from the Northern Echo have stated that Celtic’s new boss Brendan Rogers is keen to add another winger to his squad with Ryan Fraser being identified as a key target.

The Scotland International fell out of favour with Eddie Howe in the second half of last season, has failed to feature in any of Newcastle’s senior pre-season games this summer and has been stripped of his squad number with new signing Tino Livramento taking over the number 21.

It’s not through the Magpies would be demanding a huge transfee fee for the 29-year-old but it is clear they are keen to remove him from their wage books and draw a line under his career at Tyneside.

Aberdeen ‘still active’ in transfer window

Aberdeen’s boss Barry Robson made his ninth summer signing on Friday when he brought in James McGarry from New Zealand. However, Robson has said he is still on the hunt for more long-term transfers as he looks to rebuild the squad.

Speaking to PA Media, Robson said: “we are trying to build a team. Bear in mind when we came in last year, I think we finished the season with eight loan signings in my team. All the signings we have made so far are Aberdeen players. We are trying to build a squad that is going to be here.