Wollacott and Marshall are competitors, rivals and close team-mates.

For most substitutes, being thrown into the game at half-time, with your team 3-0 up and absolutely cruising, represents something close to the best case scenario. But what is the one thing we know about goalkeepers? They’re a little more tightly wound than the average footballer.

As Jojo Wollacott took up his place between the sticks for the second half of yesterday’s thrashing of Livingston, the Hibs goalie – pressed into service when David Marshall aggravated a stiff neck – was anything but chilled about the situation. Not even after he made a big early save to defy Livi a lifeline at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wollacott, offering a little insight into the mental strain faced by even bench-warming goalies on match day, almost laughed when asked if it was easier to come on with his team in well control of proceedings, the Ghana international declaring: “No! It’s never easy coming on, in any circumstances. Mentally, you have to adapt to the game, the speed of the game, figuring out where you have to move. It’s never easy getting your positioning right when you come on.

“The early save was one I’m expected to save. That’s what I’m saying about having to be alert and having to be ready.

“Imagine coming on and you’re not in the right mindset, it goes past you, then everyone is saying you weren’t ready to come on. So I’m glad I didn’t have much to do, just a few kicks – but I’m pleased with the performance.

“It’s always good to get a clean sheet, especially for the lads who are running their socks off for the full game. It’s the foundation for a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Davie was struggling with his neck, mobility wise. I think he was a bit uncomfortable before the game. But every game, I have it in my mind to be ready.

“I think you have to tell yourself that you’re starting, even though you’re not. It sounds a bit crazy, but every player has to prepare that way.

“The gaffer always talks about being ready on the bench, so we can come on and make an impact. So you have to be in the right mindset. And I’m watching everything from the bench, tactically, how they press, the distances between the back four, all the goalkeeping things you need to be knowledgeable on.

“Even if it’s a quiet game, you have to be 100 per cent focused and concentrated, you still want your distances and angles to be spot on, so it still takes a toll on you, physically and mentally, even if you don’t have many saves to make. But David didn’t have to do much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With former Scotland No. 1 Marshall out of contract in the summer and making no promises about carrying on, Wollacott admits his thoughts have already turned to stepping into his place on permanent basis. And he’ll be the first to thank the veteran for his help, should that happen.

“Yeah, I always have that in the back of my mind,” he said, when asked about replacing the current first choice goalie. “You always have to be ready, and things change very quickly in football – so you have to be ready for anything. If that’s what I’m called to do then, yeah, I’ll be ready for it.

“Obviously only one of us can play. So there is an understanding that, whoever is playing, you have to respect that – and you have to support them.

“Because, if I was playing, I would want that from everyone else. So it’s healthy competition. But it’s important that we have a good group who support each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marsh has had such a great career; it speaks for itself. I’m grateful, in that sense, that he can pass knowledge on to me every day. I’ve got great respect for him because he’s such a good pro, works hard every day in training, meaning we can push each other. I’m always learning things; you never stop learning as a pro.”

Wollacott, who says he’s “confident” that Hibs can secure a top-six finish, flies out to Morocco on international duty tomorrow, joining the Ghana squad for friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria. After a disappointing AFCON for the Black Stars, they’re looking to bounce back.

As the back-up goalie, Wollacott insists he still enjoyed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, pointing out: “The thing with African football, a lot of people don’t see what goes on behind the scenes. The culture, the way everything is organised. It’s so much different to European football.

“And it’s always difficult playing at those tournaments, with players from top leagues all over the world. It was a really good experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad