Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson named in Scotland Under-19 squad

Murray Johnson has been called into the Scotland Under-19 squad

The 16-year-old has been capped three times at Under-16 level, making his debut in a 2-1 defeat by England in October 2019 when he was just 14.

Under-19s coach Billy Stark has selected 26 young Scots to attend the training camp in Inverclyde held between August 30 and September 1.

Johnson has been training with the first-team ‘keepers at Easter Road since he was 15, gaining valuable experience alongside the likes of Ofir Marciano, Matt Macey, and Kevin Dabrowski under the tutelage of goalkeeping coach Craig Samson.

His potential has earned him interest from English Premier League sides Manchester City and Wolves.

Although yet to be included in a first-team squad, he is first choice for the Capital club’s Under-18s and helped the wee Hibees to second in the league last season, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Earlier this month he featured for Hibs Colts in their SPFL Trust Trophy first-round match against Elgin City.

Johnson is the sole Hibs representative in the 19s squad but team-mates Josh Doig and Daniel Mackay have been named in the Under-21 squad for the European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Turkey next month while striker Kevin Nisbet has been included in Steve Clarke’s squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifying triple-header against Denmark, Moldova, and Austria.

Also included in the 19s squad are twins Matthew and Michael Craig, who recently made history when they were named on the bench for Spurs in their Europa Conference League play-off round first-leg match against Paços de Ferreira, and Leo Watson of Hearts.

