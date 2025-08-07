David Gray secured the signature of the former Norwich City and Newcastle United man earlier this week.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs look to have beaten the UEFA deadline to register new signing Grant Hanley in time for Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match away to Partizan Belgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the qualifying phase and the play-offs, a club may register a maximum of two new eligible players on List A after the above-mentioned deadlines, provided the quota of locally trained players is respected. This registration must be completed by 24:00 CET the day before the relevant first-leg match and the club’s association must confirm in writing that the new player is currently eligible to play at domestic level. If the registration of a new player causes the number of players on List A to exceed 25, the club must remove a player registered previously to reduce the number of players on the list to 25 again.”

The official squad lists, via UEFA’s website, have Hanley named in the Hibs squad which means that they were able to complete his registration for this tie in time to have him available. Whether he will play in part in the first leg remains to be seen with match sharpness a potential issue due to the 33-year old having been without a club since leaving Birmingham City at the start of last month.

What Hibs have said about signing ‘strong’ and ‘robust’ former Norwich City and Newcastle Unite defender

David Gray was delighted to be able to add Hanley to his back line options, saying: “It’s great to be able to bring Grant to the Club. He’s performed at a top-level throughout his career and has a real desire to compete at the highest level in his home nation.

“He’s a strong, robust defender that can play in any role across our back three. He’s a real leader both on and off the pitch and a player of his experience will add a lot to the team. I look forward to working with him.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We’ve been keen to add another defender to the First Team squad, and we did everything in our power to make sure that we could bring in someone of Grant Hanley’s calibre. He had a number of different options, but we’re delighted he saw Hibs as the right club for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s an excellent character to add to the group, and his experience will really benefit our young players. I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”

Your next Hibs read: Hibs Europa Conference League latest - Tactics Zone Special on Partizan ahead of Belgrade clash