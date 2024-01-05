Hibs greenlight midfielder's loan move to Maroon Machine
Teenager is bound for Kelty Hearts
Hibs have farmed out another youngster to gain first-team experience, with Reuben McAllister joining League One side Kelty Hearts for the rest of the season. The 17-year-old, who made his Hibs debut against Inter Club d’Escaldes in the UEFA Conference League back in August, has trained with Nick Montgomery’s main squad at East Mains in recent months.
Despite featuring as an unused substitute in this week’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell, however, the creative midfielder has mainly been playing with the Hibs Development Squad and the Under-18s. As Hibs look to blood their youngsters in senior football, a first loan spell is seen as an ideal opportunity for McAllister.
Hibs academy director Gareth Evans, who gave the green light on Malik Zaid being loaned to Edinburgh City earlier this week, said: “This is a good opportunity for Reuben to go out and play senior football at a competitive level. Reuben is technically a very good player, and this experience will be a good test for him physically to help aid his development.
“Kanayo Megwa had a successful loan spell with Kelty last season, and we look forward to following Reuben's progress. Everyone at the club wishes Reuben the best of luck with the loan move."
Montgomery remains eager to provide opportunities for young players who have broken into the first team squad, with the likes of Rory Whittaker, Rudi Molotnikov and Josh Landers leading the way. But he’s also keen that promising kids not yet ready for Scottish Premiership football are given a chance to develop by playing against grown-ups further down the ladder.