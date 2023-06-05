Hibs handed potential transfer target boost as English club 'makes decision' on in-demand player

The 20-year-old spent last season at Easter Road, making 21 appearances and scoring three goals and although he found minutes hard to come by in the first half of the campaign, he was the main beneficiary of the departure of Ryan Porteous to Watford in January, with the former England Under-19 internationalist starting every game from January 14 until the final league match against Hearts on May 27.

Fish has said his goodbyes to Hibs following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign but didn’t rule out a return to the Capital in the future and it has been reported that Old Trafford chiefs are happy to let Fish head out on a second season-long loan next term. Speaking last month Fish dismissed the notion of returning to play second-string football for United – where he is under contract until the summer of 2025 – saying: “I definitely wouldn't go back to playing reserves football. I think everyone is on the same page with that. Once you get a taste of that Saturday 3pm, when there's pressure to get three points and you've got fans cheering you on, it's hard to get that feeling elsewhere. I'm definitely going to go somewhere.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is a big fan of Fish and was effusive in his praise of the on-loan youngster. He has made no secret of his desire to bring back at least some of his loan signings and having already converted forward Élie Youan into a permanent deal following his season-long loan from St. Gallen, hasn’t given up on doing likewise with the others.

Will Fish looks set to spend another season away from Manchester United