Hibs and Hearts are expected to improve on current positions in predicted 2023/24 season finish.

It’s nearly time for the international break to come to a close and Scotland celebrates reaching the Euros 2024 Championship. Following Spain’s win over Norway, Steve Clarke and his squad can celebrate making it to yet another major tournament.

Unfortunately Clarke’s men were unable to complete the magic on the pitch, with Scott McTominay’s goal controversially overturned by VAR but it was eventually of little matter as the Tartan Army can still celebrate their accomplishment.

The Scottish Premiership is back in action this weekend and Hibs and Hearts will be welcoming back their international stars to the fold ahead of fixtures against Rangers and Celtic respectively. Hearts sit fourth in the league while their city rivals are seventh. But how do the bookmakers foresee the rest of the season panning out? Here is the predicted end of 2023/24 season table according to the bookies.

1 . 12. St Johnstone - 4500/1 The Perth-based side is still yet to find a win in the 2023/24 season. Photo Sales

2 . 11. Dundee FC - 2500/1 Dundee have been struggling to find the win but remaining consistent with four draws. Photo Sales

3 . 10. Ross County - 2500/1 Currently sitting 11th in the league, Malky McKay’s side have two wins from their first seven fixtures. Photo Sales