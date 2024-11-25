The Hibs hero was dismayed by what he saw post-match in Tayside on Saturday.

Marvin Bartley is demanding more poor form pain to be on display from the Hibs squad after their latest defeat.

Despite taking an early lead away to Dundee in the Premiership on Saturday, a Jordan Obita red card was the start of David Gray’s side beginning to crumble. They proceeded to ship four goals on their way to a loss before going up the tunnel at full-time.

Bartley was on punditry duty for Premier Sports and noted how quickly he felt the players got back into the changing room post-match. The former midfielder and Hibs hero says he doesn’t see enough pain emanating from a team that is currently bottom of the division. They face Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Responding to the fact the entire team headed straight of the pitch at the whistle, Bartley said of his ex-club: “I’m not surprised, I’m really not surprised with the way they performed .

“You lose the game 4-1, you just want to get off the pitch. I don’t see enough in that dressing room. I don’t see enough hurt when they’re losing games of football. I don’t see enough hurt at being bottom of the league.”

He added when asked how much blame lies at the door of the players, Bartley added: “An awful lot. The buck will stop with him because it’s easier to get rid of one manager than a whole squad of players.

“I’m not saying all of the players have let him down but some of the performances today when it’s a massive, massive game for him… You go 1-0 up, you then have a sending off, fair enough. But show some fight.

“They didn’t, they just rolled over and had their tummies tickled. Players after the game ‘it is what it is, who cares, we move onto Tuesday’s game’. The manager might not get another game.”