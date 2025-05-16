The creative former Hibs star is on the hunt for a new club after news emerging this week

Hibs favourite Scott Allan is on the hunt for a new club after his exit from Kelty Hearts was confirmed.

The playmaker joined the League One side in 2024 after a spell in Northern Ireland. Starting his career at Dundee United, Allan first joined Hibs in 2014 before a move to Celtic. He returned on loan in 2018 and then for a third spell in 2019, as a permanent Hibee.

Overall, Allan made 127 appearances for Hibs, scoring 17 times with 39 assists. The club he’s made the second most amount of appearances for is Portsmouth on 25, followed by Dundee at 23, now seeking a 15th club in his career.

A Kelty Hearts statement reads: “Seven players are to depart Kelty Hearts this summer following the expiry of their contracts. Scott Allan, Liam Brown, Adam Corbett, Ross Cunningham, James Lyon, Kirk Broadfoot and Billy Owens will leave New Central Park. Scott Allan moves on after making 22 appearances for the club since arriving last summer. He notched two goals and two assists during his time in maroon.

“Liam Brown and Adam Corbett will also leave the club after spells hamstrung by injuries. Brown made five league appearances this campaign scoring once, while Corbett ends a two year stint where he made 29 appearances overall. The next player to leave after their contract expires is Ross Cunningham. The 26 year-old leaves after two years with the club, after this season being the leagues joint top goalscorer. Scoring 14 goals this campaign from a deeper role, Cunningham moves on.

“James Lyon will leave after arriving on a short-term deal in January after making eight appearances, Kirk Broadfoot also departs following a short spell at the club. Finally, Billy Owens’ two year spell at the club comes to an end with the midfielder making 60 appearances overall during his time with Kelty Hearts. The club would like to wish all departing players the best with their future endeavours.”

What Scott Allan thinks of Hibs

Speaking earlier this month, Allan was in awe of the work done by head coach David Gray at Hibs, with the club since clinching third place in the Premiership. He said: “I'm absolutely delighted for David Gray because I feel he's the right man in there. I think how he handled himself, first of all, as a manager and as a person, under huge, huge pressure.

“Even the pressure of being ‘Sir’ David Gray to the Hibs fans comes with added pressure for a guy like David Gray. I think he deserves all the things that come his way. Listen, a manager can come out and slaughter you, but ultimately players know when they're not performing well. I think if you go into the Hibs changing room at that time, when things were going wrong, they would have had conversations as players and they would have been able to admit that they weren’t performing well.

“When you have a manager who obviously then goes out and he has to face the music, that’s when I go back to what I said about how he handled himself in the moments. That then transfers on to the players - and the players realise: ‘He's properly got our backs and he's taking all the hits while we're sitting in the background getting away with some of it.’ So I think that's a huge part, but that's just Dave's personality. He's not overly vocal, but it's what he says at the right times which will obviously resonate with that Hibs team.”