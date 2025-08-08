He’s gone down in Hibs history and now he’s making more of it abroad.

A Hibs hero and former Celtic player has sealed his latest transfer - as he follows in the footsteps of Graeme Souness over in Italy.

The 2016 Scottish Cup final team is the club’s most revered of the modern era after it ended the long wait to clam the national’s most prized domestic competition. Transfer season is in full swing and one star from that side has now sealed a switch to Serie B club Sampdoria.

Liam Henderson started his career at Celtic, playing 37 times for the Hoops, where he also spent time on loan at Easter Road. The midfielder swung in the corner that David Gray headed home in the famous 3-2 win at Hampden against Rangers and since his loan stint plus Celtic stint, Henderson’s career has been spent entirely in Italy. He has played for Bari, Hellas Verona, Lecce and had two stints at Empoli, the latter of which recently ended and included a loan to Palermo.

Liam Henderson completes Sampdoria switch

The 28-year-old now signs for Sampdoria on a deal until 2027, which could be extended by a further year. He becomes only the second Scot to play for the Genoa-based side, the first being Rangers and Liverpool hero Graeme Souness. Sampdoria won the Scudetto in 1991 and lifted the Coppa Italia four times over a 10 year period across the 80s and 90s, namely in 1985, 1988, 1989 and 1994. In that golden period, they also won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1990 and Henderson’s task will be to help them on their way back to Serie A.

A club statement read: “UC Sampdoria announces the permanent acquisition of the registration rights of footballer Liam Henderson (born in Livingston, Scotland, on April 25, 1996). The midfielder has committed to the Blucerchiati club until June 30, 2027 (with a conditional renewal until June 30, 2028).”

Henderson said of his future last year that Italy was an ideal location for Scottish talent, Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey amongst those to have moved across in recent years, while Scotland internationals Billy Gilmour plus Scott McTominay won Serie A with Napoli last term. The midfielder said: “The feeling with the coach was created right from the start.

Why Italy is great for Scottish talent

I was coming off a complicated year (Palermo, ed.) and he was very good with me from day one. I found the coach at the right time, I have matured compared to the last few years, I am happy to have remained in Serie A.

"Here I found a group of brothers, they are all good guys. From the captain Grassi to the coach, who has created an environment of 'all of us against the others'. We have an aggressive mentality, made up of a lot of intensity, Atalanta is a master team in this. We can improve in dribbling, every day in training we focus on this aspect too.

“We have a big heart and the mentality to work every day, the Scottish market is perfect for Italian teams.”