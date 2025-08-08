The possible next opponents for Hibs in Europe have been made clearer - as Partizan Belgrade fans make up an Easter Road-themed banner.

Partizan Belgrade fans have sent Hibs a message as they bring in 150 years with a landmark victory - as the club’s possible next opponents in Europe become clearer.

Two goals from Martin Boyle sealed a famous 2-0 success away in Serbia for David Gray’s side in the first leg of their Conference League third round qualifier. The club legend who guided the team to third in the Premiership last season is keen to stress it’s far from job done, but Hibs have now turned favourites to make it to the play-off stage.

During the game, Partizan fans unveiled a banner with reference to Hibs celebrating their 150th anniversary on August 6th. It read “Impressive 150 years. Congratulations...” as the home supporters had the game played in a thunderous atmosphere for visiting stars to handle. Next up for Hibs is a Premiership clash with Kilmarnock on Sunday before the return leg against Serbian opposition.

Hibs next Conference League opponent

What also became clearer on Thursday night was who Hibs may face in the play-off round, should they get over the line next week, after AEK Larnaca’s battle with Legia Warsaw. The Cypriot side have made the last 16 of the Conference League before, putting out Celje and Partizan en route to this game, but their Polish opposition are seasoned campaigners in continental competition. They made the Conference’s last eight last season, knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea.

The scoreline proved a surprise, as Larnaca stormed to a 4-1 victory on home soil in their Europa League third round qualifier first leg, Pere Pons puttin g hem ahead before Jean-Pierre Nsame levelled up. Three second half goals by Karol Angielski, Yerson Chacon and Angel Garcia secured an emphatic win, Legia’s misery compounded by a sending off for Bartosz Kapustka in the seventh minute of second half stoppage time. It puts the Cypriot team in the driving seat to progress and drop the side they have routed into a battle against Hibs.

Legia head coach Edward Iordanescu said post match: “Congratulations to the hosts. They won the match, we have to be fair and congratulate them. The responsibility for the result rests with me. I trust the players 100%. Up to a certain point, everything was going well, we were happy. Now I have to step up. It's not an easy moment, but I've had it before in my career.

Legia Warsaw reaction to Europa League defeat

“We scored quickly, but it was offside. We lost our way at one point and conceded a goal after a quick AEK attack. However, we managed to equalize quickly. I'm not happy, because in Europe, when you have chances, you have to take them. We didn't. We have to analyze what happened in the second half carefully. We can't be so naive at this level.

“We conceded the second goal from our own corner. Sometimes you can't win, but you can't concede so many goals either. I apologise to everyone, especially the fans who came after us. We have to show character. We made so many changes in the Ekstraklasa because we knew what kind of match awaited us.

“We lost a lot of duels and long balls. We saw a similar situation with Celje and Partizan. For me, the most dramatic thing isn't that we're not scoring from set pieces, but what happens to the opponent after we take them. I need to analyze the rest more carefully."