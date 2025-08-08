The Hibs favourite is wanted by the likes of Everton and Newcastle United for a big money exit from Aston Villa.

A Hibs hero is the subject of interest south of the border - as Everton see their £18m bid booted out with a clear message.

Clubs in England are gearing up for the starts of their seasons. English League One and Two have already began with the Championship to follow suit this weekend. The Premier League begins a week later and that allows more time to get squads in place for the big kick off, with many still looking to do business. Everton and Newcastle United are two in that boat and are both said to have registered interest in Aston Villa captain John McGinn.

He joined the Villans - a Championship side at the time - in 2018 after a memorable stay at Easter Road where he won the Scottish Cup and helped Hibs out the Scottish second tier. McGinn is now a favourite of the Scotland support at international level and has been instrumental in Villa’s return to the Premier League, where they have thrived under Unai Emery with Champions League experience built up.

John McGinn to Everton and Newcastle United latest

Everton manager David Moyes is said to be a huge admirer of his countryman and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a fan too. The Toffees have had a bid rejected according to Sky Sports, that has come with a hands off warning to both parties.

It’s stated: “Aston Villa consider John McGinn not for sale after rejecting an £18m offer from Everton. Villa want to keep their captain amid further interest from Newcastle, although they have not contacted Villa. Everton boss David Moyes views the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to Everton.

“Sky Sports News understands that McGinn is also high on Newcastle's shortlist as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of a demanding Premier League and Champions League campaign. McGinn's current contract at the club is set to expire in 2027. The Scotland international made 49 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists.”

What Unai Emery said about John McGinn

Speaking last season about his relationship with Emery. the former Hibs battler told TNT: “He said the other day that he hates me sometimes. I said that I hate him. We don’t. We’ve got a love-hate relationship. He’s very demanding, ever since he came in. I’m so grateful for him, because at that time, my stock at Villa was at its lowest. Several people within the club and the majority of fans at the time thought that the club had gone beyond me and needed a change.

“But the manager looked at things with his own eyes and decided that I could be a big part of his plans, and he showed massive belief in me. He trusts me. He’s very, very hard on me. I don’t know whether that’s because I’m captain and he knows that I can take it. I’m used to that with Neil Lennon and other managers I’ve had up the road. I’m used to getting criticised in front of everyone.

“He is very hard on me, but I feel like I’m learning all the time and he knows that if I’m needed to play left-back, up front, right mid, left mid, he knows that he can rely on me. The last few games, I’ve been centre mid[field], which is a very demanding position in his system. It’s been very different. For me to learn off someone of that stature and his achievements in the game has been first-class. He understands me a bit more. When he asks me to speak to the dressing room, he says [to be] calm and slow. He’s been amazing and hopefully, he’s here for many years to come."