Aston Villa star man linked with transfer out as Liverpool youngster potentially off to West Ham

Former Hibs icon, now Aston Villa captain, John McGinn could be headed for the exit door at Villa Park. McGinn, who joined Villa from Hibs in 2018, has been linked with a move to Premier League giants, Newcastle United.

During his time at Hibs, ‘super’ John McGinn helped the club win their first Scottish Cup trophy in 114 years, as well as helping the side win the Scottish Championship in 2017. McGinn’s performances for the Hibees earned him his first Scotland cap and nearly a decade on, he is the undisputed fan favourite of the tartan army.

As it looks as if McGinn’s Villa departure is imminent, there is another Scottish star man potentially headed for a move elsewhere south of the border, let’s take a look at the latest Scottish transfer news:

Newcastle target John McGinn transfer as manager seeks midfield reinforcements

Newcastle United have turned their attention to the Aston Villa captain, due to the lack of depth they have in midfield after Sean Longstaff’s £12m move to Leeds United. It is not the first time McGinn has attracted interest this summer, as Everton were also linked with the 30 year old earlier in the window.

According to MailSport, Villa manager, Unai Emery doesn’t want to lose his captain, but with the big squad The Villans currently possess, McGinn’s minutes on the field might be at risk. Furthermore, with the Scotsman’s work-rate, tenacity, reliability and general style of play, he already looks like a man who would relish playing under the Champions League lights of St James’ Park.

McGinn has two years left on his contract at Villa, therefore if The Magpies are seeking his signature it may be an expensive one, but after seven years at Villa, maybe it’s time for ‘super’ John McGinn moves on to his next chapter.

West Ham show interest in Scotland winger Ben Doak

Ben Doak has been a revelation for the Scotland National Team in recent years. His performance against Croatia and Manchester City defender, Josko Gvardiol, gave the tartan army a new hope that they had found their x factor winger, all for him to get injured before the next international break.

The Liverpool youngster had a successful loan spell with Middlesbrough last season and it appears he has caught the attention of West Ham United boss, Graham Potter. Following the departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham, The Hammers are yet to replace the Ghanian and are still on the lookout for a winger.

According to football-talk, West Ham aren’t the only team trying to sign Doak, as Wolves, Ipswich and Crystal Palace are also on the hunt. The 19 year old Scot has bags of potential, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in the Championship last season.

With Doak being left footed and playing on the right hand side, perhaps he could be the next Jarrod Bowen for The Irons, as the English winger looked to be playing a more central striker role towards the end of last season. Transfermarkt value Doak at £12m, but after Liverpool rejected a £20m bid from Palace in January, West Ham might need to spend more than they anticipate for the young prospect.