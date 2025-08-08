He has had a rapid rise after a difficult spell at Hibs, now thriving with Sunderland.

A former Hibs player has his sights on a first Premier League goal after signing a new deal with Sunderland until 2030.

The transfer window both in the summer and winter can bring success stories, ones to forget and tales of what could have been. In January 2024, Hibs signed two stars on loan from the Black Cats, who have been promoted to the Premier League ahead of this term, Nectar Triantis and Eliezer Mayenda.

While Triantis returned after this loan a rampaging midfielder who proved key to the club finishing third in the Premiership last campaign, Mayenda left after four lowkey appearances. He has used time in Leith as a major learning curve though, scoring 10 times with five assists in term 24/25 to cement himself in the Sunderland ranks. The attacker has now been rewarded with a new deal for the long haul and has eyes on a goal at England’s top table.

Eliezer Mayenda on new Sunderland contract

He told club media: “I’m very happy to be here, everyone knows that. This is my team, my club and my city - it’s a special moment for me. Playing at the Stadium of Light is always special. I love playing there and the supporters are amazing. When I hear the fans singing my name, it’s so special for me and I always try to give everything on the pitch.

“I try to work every day on the training ground and do my best in every game. I’m very proud to sign this new contract and extend my stay here. I feel ready for the next challenge in the Premier League. I feel good at the moment, and I’ll give my best. To score with Sunderland in the Premier League would be so special. I came here when I was 18 years old, now I’m 20. I’m going to work towards that goal.”

Why Eliezer Mayenda has signed new Sunderland contract

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted with Eliezer’s progress throughout the last two years. Whether you’re a supporter, a member of staff, or one of his team-mates, it’s been immensely rewarding to follow and support his development to this point.

“Although this is a moment to reflect and celebrate his progress, it is also an opportunity to reset our objectives and expectations. Eli is an important player for us, and his commitment will be significant as we embark upon the Premier League season. He’s a great character who understands our Club, and I know our supporters will be delighted by this news.”

A club statement adds: “Sunderland AFC is delighted to announce that Eliezer Mayenda has signed a new long-term contract. Following an unforgettable breakthrough season at the Stadium of Light, the striker has committed his future to the Club until 2030. Mayenda scored 10 goals and contributed five assists last campaign, playing an integral role as Régis Le Bris’ side clinched a return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence. A scorer in the Black Cats’ semi-final victory over Coventry City, the 20-year-old ended the season by netting at Wembley Stadium in the 2025 Championship Play-Off final to cement his place in Wearside history. Mayenda’s domestic efforts also led to deserved international recognition, as he became a Spain Under-21 international earlier this year.”