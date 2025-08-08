Here’s how the Serbian media reacted as Hibs entered the Belgrade cauldron and cast a spell on their hosts.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are in command of their Conference League third qualifying round tie, after a 2-0 away win in the first leg against Partizan Belgrade.

David Gray’s legacy at Easter Road is already sealed but he added to his legend by masterminding a heroic win in one of Europe’s most hostile environments. Martin Boyle scored either side of half time - the winner from the penalty spot - to give Hibs a huge chance of progression to the play-off round. The return leg is next week with the winner facing either AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has sparked mass praise back home but over in Serbia, tales of refereeing woe and Belgrade ineptitude have began to surface. Here’s how the Serbian media viewed the memorable Hibs win abroad.

Arena Sport

“Perhaps they flew too close to the Sun and took themselves too seriously at the first sense of victory. Perhaps the feeling of triumph carried them away. Be that as it may, Partizan did not look good in Humska. We mentioned earlier the defensive lapses of the young black and white team, and today, they cost Srđan Blagojević's team the advantage after the duel at home. The "steamroller" leaves for the match against "Ostrvo" Hibernian with a two-goal deficit, as it lost 0:2 (0:1) in Belgrade in the first match of the third round of qualification for the UEFA League conference.

“Shakespeare long ago wrote his Scottish tragedy "Macbeth", one of the main motifs of which is the ironic twist of fate. Today, such irony has struck Partizan's babies. If they were pushed to the third round by a red card carelessly earned by Oleksandria's player in the first part of the second match, today they were removed from the playoffs by a practically identical circumstance.

“Scrolling through the comments in the portal's live blogs, a similar platitude was going around when Vukašin Đurđević earned a yellow card in the 29th minute of the match. "The young stopper will have to be careful going forward". He must not have had these words in his head, because five minutes later, he made a foul during Hibernian's counterattack, extremely carelessly, and thus left his team with one player less on the field. Although many consider it too strict, it is better to say - unnecessary...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scots took a corner, and Jordan Obita headed the ball in the box, to direct it to Martin Boyle at the far post. Milan Roganović , with two players on his back, could do nothing but watch as the experienced captain of the players in the yellow-green kit scored his jubilee 100th goal for the club. However, the way this was celebrated (in front of the southern stand with a "hearing problem" gesture) caused a rain of lighters and glasses, which will surely be felt again in the montage of financial consequences for the club's coffers. "Life is a story told by an idiot” it was written in Shakespeare's tragedy mentioned at the beginning of the text. The same can be said about football. Partizan felt it today, which suffered from the red sword, which remained stuck in the chest of the Ukrainians. It remains for the coach of Partizan to see how he will raise these young guys before the rematch in Scotland in seven days, with an attempt to avoid a tragic outcome this time.”

Sportal

“The players of Partizan were defeated at their stadium by the Scottish Hibernian with a score of 0:2, in the first game of the third round of qualification for the Conference League. Although the black and whites opened the game better and were close to the lead, the (new) red card crushed Partizan's dreams of a third European victory in a row and significantly distanced them from the last stage of the qualification.

“A lightning-fast counter flashed. Vukašin Đuđrević failed to settle the ball, and Scottish striker Kieran Bowie sneaked up behind him and - despite the fact that he is only 22 years old - he used it expertly; not knowing what else to do, Đurđević pulled Bowie by the arm after the latter took the ball away from him and began to grab towards Marko Milošević's goal, received a second yellow card and thus practically, no matter how terribly cruel it sounds, decapitated Partizan.

“Hibernian scored a goal six minutes after that dismissal, then another in the middle of the second half; although Partizan was completely competitive in the rest of the match even with a goal less, the Scots simply did not allow him to surprise them. Football once again mercilessly hit Partizan's kids in the face. It is clear that Đurđević's exclusion was the beginning of the end and that from that moment the game took a completely different course, but that does not mean that all the blame should be placed on his shoulders. Firstly, because football is a team sport and because that fatal mistake, according to the law of chain reaction, was preceded by some other mistakes, and secondly, because Đurđević's red card is Partizan's fourth since the beginning of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sportske

“The Partizan players were defeated tonight on their home field in Humska by the Scottish Hibernian, in the first game of the third round of qualification for the League of Conferences. The black and whites were defeated with a score of 0:2, so in seven days in Scotland they will have a very difficult task to win a place in the playoffs.

“As expected, the stands of the stadium in Humska were very full, and according to official data from the club, 26,342 spectators attended the match. Although Partizan had the thunderous support of its fans from the very beginning, the guests started the game a bit better, having already had two shots on goal in the first three minutes. They weren't big chances, but they were a sign that Hibernian would have something to show for tonight.”

Mozzart Sport

“Football showed Partizan's youth a cruel face. In the second leg with AEK, he made her cry, and during the first match with Hibernian, he suggested that she would have to take a crash course called "how to compete with people". For the first time this season, the talented team stumbled under pressure and at the most difficult obstacle so far, which is why their path to the Conference League playoffs is so narrowed that after a series of mistakes characteristic of the newly formed team, few believe in the miracle of next Thursday in Edinburgh - 0:2.

“Children against adults could not. The attempts, even with a player less, created several promising situations, however, the Scottish representative was stronger. Literally and figuratively. David Gray's team is nowhere near as talented as Srđan Blagojević's team , but it has clear automaticity in the game and relies on the bodies of the men. Add to that quickness, interruptions and cunning, acquired experience, and it will become clear to you why their visits to Belgrade fit perfectly into the celebration of the club's 150th birthday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Informer

“Partizan's babies lost, although they didn't deserve it: Hibernian celebrated with the help of the referees. Partizan players lost to Hibernian in Belgrade (2:0) in the first match of the third round of qualification for the Conference League. The black and whites showed a brave game even when they had fewer players, but the inexperience and certain decisions of the referees contributed to the final result. Since then, there was a "truce" on the field, since almost nothing happened for a quarter of an hour. However, it was just the calm before the storm and the fateful 34th minute when everything went wrong for the "steamroller".

“First, Milan Vukotić missed a 100% chance, and immediately afterwards, during Hibernian's counterattack, Vukašin Đurđević fouled the opponent extremely clumsily and earned a second yellow card, leaving Partizan with one player less. The guests then "smelled blood", and gradually put pressure on the Belgraders, who relented in the 40th minute when Martin Boyle was left alone in front of the black and white goal and beat Marko Milošević with his head.”