Liam Fontaine has called time on his career

Liam Fontaine has paid an emotional thank you to Hibs after calling time on his career.

The centre-back was last with Edinburgh City and hangs up his boots at the age of 38. Fontaine started his career at Fulham before establishing himself as a Bristol City regular between 2006-2014. He left the Robins for Hibs after just shy of 300 appearances and had a four-year stay before leaving in 2018.

During that time, he formed part of the Scottish Cup-winning side in 2016, starting the 3-2 win over Rangers at Hampden. He scored a goal against Ross County in 2016 League Cup final and also helped the club win the Championship and get back to the Premiership.

During that time, he formed part of the Scottish Cup-winning side in 2016, starting the 3-2 win over Rangers at Hampden. He scored a goal against Ross County in 2016 League Cup final and also helped the club win the Championship and get back to the Premiership.

Fontaine also played for Ross County and Dundee. Taking to social media, the Englishman has thanked everyone for their support, with a particular mention for Hibs. He said: "I have decided now is the time to retire from playing professional football.

"For me, this is not a sad moment but one where I feel proud and grateful of how long I have been able to play for, and all I have achieved. From the age of 13 I have dedicated my life to this great sport and I will cherish every moment and the lessons it has taught me along the way.

"My Mum, Dad, Sisters, my children, family and close friends have been my biggest supporters through the last 22 years as a professional. Their love and support has always been there, inspiring me and motivating me and for that I am so grateful, thank you.

"I have learnt so much along the way from not only all the successes but also the tough times. The journey in professional sport is a rollercoaster of emotions and impacts you in ways you cannot imagine. But it has taught me that how you deal with all the hurdles and difficulties you encounter, alongside all your achievements can shape you into an unstoppable force mentally. I really feel like nothing is impossible.

"To all my managers, teammates, coaches, medical staff, owners, supporters and fans and indeed to every single person on my journey I want to thank you all. Those who have supported me, believed in me, encouraged and helped me, prepared me and repaired me in order to achieve all I did - thank you.

"It was a honour to put a shirt on for every single club I played for - I always gave 100% every time. A special and obvious mention has to go to the team and staff at Hibernian FC that I was part of, that bought the Scottish Cup to Easter Road - an unbreakable bond. Thank you.