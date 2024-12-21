Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-QPR, Cardiff and Blackburn attacker helping Elie every day

Premier League veteran Junior Hoilett believes rising star Elie Youan deserves to enjoy more big moments for Hibs after battling through some difficult times at Easter Road. And the well-travelled Hoilett believes his team-mate should put no cap on his ambitions, declaring: “The sky’s the limit for Elie.”

Youan saw his hopes of a big-money summer move scuppered by an unlucky injury late in a 5-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen’s Park at Easter Road back in July. The Frenchman also received support from the club after being racially abused by a fan on social media.

At the start of November, Youan then found himself involved in a number of flashpoints with Hibs fans following a home loss to St Mirren. Team-mate Jordan Obita had to help escort the winger/forward off the pitch, with the fullback revealing recently that he’d passed on some sensible words of advice in the aftermath of those ugly scenes.

In a remarkable turnaround in fortunes, Youan was given a hero’s ovation by Hibs punters as he played a key role – scoring from the spot just minutes after Nicky Cadden had seen a penalty saved – in last weekend’s uproarious 3-1 home win over Ross County. Head coach David Gray, who has consistently backed Youan to rediscover the sort of form that reportedly had one French club willing to pay £2 million for him before injury struck, has since praised the “courage” of the 25-year-old prized asset.

And Hoilett, whose career has seen him play key roles for Blackburn, QPR and Cardiff in England’s top flight, was thrilled to see Youan getting some love from supporters, saying: “Of course, he's a talented player and he deserved that. He's been performing well and working hard in training to get better each day.

“So that kind of recognition is what he deserves because he’s a real talent. If he keeps going like he is now, the sky's limit for him.”

Former Aberdeen star Hoilett, expected to play a key role as Hibs look to get a result at Pittodrie this afternoon, revealed: “I’ve gotten to know Elie quite well during my time here. I talk to him day in, day out, give him whatever advice I can.”

“You can see the way his performance is lately that he’s learning all the time. He's stepping up and doing well for the team.”