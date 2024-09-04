Hoilett in training with Hibs last week. He’ll be back on the grass today. | SNS Group

Key players will get vital minutes ahead of return to league action

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have arranged a bounce game in a bid to fast track key performers into first-team action, as David Gray looks to squeeze every ounce out of the international break. Both new signing Junior Hoilett and sidelined prized asset Elie Youan are expected to play in the closed-doors contest.

Gray, who gave his players Monday and Tuesday off, will welcome the bulk of his squad – excluding those away on international duty – back to East Mains this morning. The plan is to do full sessions, following a normal match-week cycle followed by a fixture aimed at getting minutes into legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoilett hasn’t been exposed to even a minute of competitive football since signing a one-year contract as a free agent at the start of August. The Canadian international has been working his way back from a serious hamstring injury sustained on World Cup duty.

French attacker Youan, meanwhile, missed out on a big-money move during the summer transfer window – despite concrete interest from clubs in France and Italy. Part of that will have been down to his absence from the Hibs first team since picking up an impact injury in a collision with Peterhead goalie Calum Ferrie late in July’s 5-1 Premier Sports Cup win at Easter Road.

Gray, who welcomed both back into full training just too late for either to make the bench for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, admits he would have liked to have an extra bit of leeway during the break. But Killie being involved in European football inadvertently robbed the Hibs players of an extra 24 hours of R&R.

“Although it was great for Scottish football to have Kilmarnock in Europe, we were a wee bit unfortunate in the Killie game being moved to the Sunday,” said Gray. “It’s unfortunate for the boys – because they were going to get an extra day off at the back end of that, so they lose their Sunday off!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan was to give everyone a couple of days. It’s key to generate a bit of freshness, to take that time, go and spend time with families – especially if it’s a young family – and rest up.

Youan has been back in training for over a week. | SNS Group

“We will then train quite tough, have some proper session and then organise a bounce game. Because we’ve got a lot of players who need minutes.

“Guys like Junior and Elie, they’ve been working hard in training. But we want to get them back to match sharpness, because they’ve both got a lot to contribute to this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will also help players like Dylan Levitt and one or two others, the ones who haven’t played as much, they all need to get minutes. As much as there is no game at the weekend, we’ll try to replicate a match week, just to keep that cycle going, rather than having a completely free week.”

Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller are both on World Cup duty with Australia, travelling first to Gold Coast and then Indonesia for qualifiers on Thursday and Tuesday. Kieron Bowie was selected for Scotland Under-21s, with Scott Gemmill eager to capitalise on the striker’s £600,000 move to Hibs, although the former Fulham forward hasn’t been fit enough to start for his new club yet having missed pre-season through injury. Nathan Moriah-Welsh was also named to the Guyana squad taking on Suriname in a vital CONCACAF Nations League clash.