Airborne! Youan is sent flying in a collision with Queen's Park's Calum Ferrie - and is still battling his way back from fitness, over a month on. | SNS Group

Gaffer Gray full of praise for player with fate hanging in balance

Hibs attacker Elie Youan is “flying” in training and eager to force his way back into the first team. And the French forward has been praised for staying fully focused on the grind of injury rehab – despite his future hanging in the balance.

Hibs remain open to the idea of cashing in on Youan, with clubs in France and Italy believed to be showing interest. The Easter Road club are looking for a package in excess of £2.5 million for a player who cost them £700,000 when his season-long loan move from FC St Gallen was upgraded to a permanent transfer – complete with three-year contract - last summer. But an injury sustained in a Premier Sports Cup group win over Queen’s Park has left the versatile front man, able to play anywhere across the front three, frustrated.

Hibs boss David Gray is making no promises on exactly when Youan will be fit to play. And he’s adamant that no-one at Hibs will be rushing the player back into action.

But speaking after training yesterday, he said: “He is flying at the moment. Two weeks ago was his first week on the grass – and he’s really upped it last week. This week, he’s doing a lot more and the physios are really happy with where he is.

“He’s also feeling much more confident in himself, as well. So he’s probably still day to day. But we hope to get him back soon. We’re not monitoring him every day, but he’s getting there.”

Addressing Youan’s attitude during an absence that could wreck his hopes of a big-money move during the current window, Gray declared: “The conversations I’ve had with Elie have been quite straightforward. He knows there has always been speculation. And he knows that, if he performs, there is always a chance of him getting a move because of what he’s done previously.

“But he also knows he needs to get back fit. So his full focus has been on getting as fit as he can. He does extra every day, he’s a proper athlete; you can see just by looking at him that he really looks after his body.

“For the past three or four weeks, every time he’s needed to push it, he can push quite quickly because of how diligent he is. And how good an athlete he is, as well.”

Hibs may not risk Junior Hoilett before the September international break, meanwhile, with the Canadian winger recovering from a hamstring injury picked up on World Cup duty earlier in the summer.

“He’s doing well,” said Gray. “He’s been dipping in and out of training, warming up with the group, but still isn’t at the contact stage yet.

“But he is at the point where they call it being reintroduced to chaos. That means things happen round about you when it’s not controlled. So he’s moving in the right direction.

“His was a previous hamstring injury he picked up with the national team in Canada. He’s been scanned several times, everyone is progressing really well, he’s really happy with it.

“Because of the timescale and when he’s going to be available, with the international break coming up, we’ll probably take our time and make sure we get him to a place where we’re not taking any risks.”