Hibs hopeful of finalising major Easter Road upgrade in time for Norwich friendly

The Canaries come to town on Sunday July 24 and club chiefs have their fingers crossed that the new hospitality offerings in the West Stand will be completed in time for the pre-season fixture, allowing supporters to view the work that has gone on behind the scenes over the summer break.

The Evening News understands that Hibs requested an away game for the opening game of the season as a precautionary tactic in the event of delays to the refurbishment, and will find out tomorrow if the SPFL has granted their wish.

However, even if Hibs are scheduled to start the season in EH7, the hope is that the stadium will be fully operational.

Fans will notice extensive changes, with the creation of the Albion Bar, Edinburgh Club, Tornadoes, and Pioneers lounges in the main stand.

The Albion Bar is described as a place where fans can ‘watch live matches, wear their colours, enjoy the build up to the big game and relax with friends and family afterwards’ while Pioneers is the club’s flagship restaurant with views of the pitch.

Tornadoes has a retro spin based on club legend Eddie Turnbull’s time in charge.

The Edinburgh Club, meanwhile, continues the ‘This is our city’ motto that the club has adopted.

Hibs’ Commercial Director Greg McEwan said: "In previous years we were lagging in our hospitality offering.