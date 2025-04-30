Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs hero Mixu Paatelainen’s first words after making surprise return to Scottish football as The Spartans’ new Sporting Director.

Iconic Easter Road hitman Mixu Paatelainen has joined Scottish League Two side The Spartans as Sporting Director - marking a shock return to Edinburgh.

The Ainslie Park outfit, who won promotion to the SPFL two years ago after a pyramid play-off win over Albion Rovers, confirmed on Wednesday night that the Finn has joined the club in an wide-ranging role that covers both the men’s League Two side, under-20s squad and the successful women’s SWPL team.

Former Hibs and Dundee United striker and manager Paatelainen says he is hoping to help the club “take the next step” as they continue to build on and off the park.

He said: “I’ve been very impressed how people go about things, how organised they are, how good the people who are in charge are, and their ambition. Everybody knows that Spartans is a community club who do a lot for the kids – boys and girls – which is fabulous.

“The facilities are fantastic and what struck me straight away is that people are very ambitious, they don’t want to be a League Two club all the way, they want to go forward and do better, and it’s a wonderful club, wonderful people, so I want to be part of that.

‘I want to be a sounding board for The Spartans’ - Mixu Paatelainen

“I will step on nobody’s toes, that’s for sure I want to be a sounding board. I know some head coaches, when there’s a sporting director coming to a club for the first time, they might be alarmed and worry that people think they are not doing a good enough job. That is not the case here. Dougie (Samuel) has done a fantastic job, there’s no question, and this is just another piece in the jigsaw. It’s as simple as that. We want to try to make us stronger and hopefully improve us enough to take the next step.”

The Spartans’ SPFL side, managed by Dougie Samuel, have excelled since joining the fourth-tier ranks, narrowly missing out on promotion previously to League One in the play-offs. The community club are hoping to utilise Paatelainen’s experience, with the 58-year-old currently acting as a Technical Observer for governing body UEFA.

The Spartans’ strategic goals will be aided by Finn Mixu Paatelainen

“We are delighted to welcome Mixu Paatelainen as our new Sporting Director,” said Spartans chairman Craig Graham. “Mixu’s appointment brings us so much expertise. He will support me, my fellow Directors and all our coaches as we continue to grow and develop our club. It’s a brilliant appointment for us.

“We are an ambitious club and the Mixu will help us drive forward all aspects of our strategic agenda. After a hugely successful playing and managerial career Mixu now has a senior role in the UEFA Technical team and with the Scottish FA in coach education. He is so passionate about football and to helping others develop, it’s such an exciting move for us.”

The ex-Hibs hero, who famously scored a hat-trick in a 6-2 Edinburgh derby win against Hearts, most recently managed HIFK in his homeland. Spartans’ SPFL side sit fifth in the table ahead of the League Two final day this Saturday. The club’s SWPL outfit sit ninth in the top tier of the women’s game - three point off the relegation spots.