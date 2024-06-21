The defender is on the move. | PA

An iconic Hibs duo have been reunited at a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Hibs bid farewell to iconic club duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson last month following the expiration of their contracts.

Former manager Nick Montgomery admitted it was an ‘uncomfortable’ situation to navigate but one that he said would spark positive change moving forwards. Hanlon and Stevenson amassed more than 1,100 senior appearances between them with the Hibees, both coming through the ranks and dedicating the bulk of their careers to the Edinburgh outfit.

“You lose two characters who are ultimate professionals that have given a lot to the club. When you look forward it was a club decision in conjunction with the players themselves,” Montgomery said following the announcement that the two would be leaving Easter Road.

“We felt it was the right decision but change is difficult. It’s uncomfortable and some people are resistant to change but change is also good and is a positive thing moving forward."

It wasn’t long before Stevenson made the next step in his career by joining Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers at the end of May in a two-year deal. Now, almost a month later, the defender is set to be reunited with his long-term teammate as the Rovers have also agreed a deal with Hanlon.

The 34-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Kirkcaldy outfit and will link up again with Stevenson, as well as fellow former Hibee Ian Murray, who has managed Raith since 2022.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for the Rovers until 2027. I can’t wait to meet the boys, start training and build on the great work that was done last season,” Hanlon said. The defender will be hoping to help his new side over the line this season as Raith push for promotion once again.

They were denied their ticket to the Scottish Premiership last season after falling at the final hurdle, losing 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County in the play-off final.