The Irishman has only made nine league appearances this season, having been dogged by a troublesome ankle injury that required surgery and an injection, and he missed all of October, November, and December’s matches.

Speaking ahead of the cinch Premiership clash this weekend, McAllister said: “The squad is looking good. Jake Doyle-Hayes is back in training which is a big positive for us. It’s been a frustrating time for him. He’s worked hard to get back and now he’s back with us you can see his quality on the ball. He’s got that little bit of nastiness, he loves a tackle, he’s a winner, has a lot of quality, and he’s a definitely an asset for the group.”

He won’t be joined by midfield colleagues Kyle Magennis or Joe Newell but the Hibs No.2, on media duties in place of manager Lee Johnson, confirmed the two were progressing well, having spent periods on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Hibs travel to face Celtic on Saturday

“With Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell we’re just waiting on a few things with them. Kyle saw someone the other day so hopefully that will progress quite quickly, and Joe is back on the grass and working hard,” he added.

Hibs are still without injured trio Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, and Aiden McGeady but strikers Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych will be pushing for a starting berth having both come off the bench in the 4-1 win at Livingston and the 4-1 home defeat by Rangers.

Harry McKirdy is also available for selection after making an earlier-than-expected return to action as a second-half substitute against the Light Blues and Doyle-Hayes could be pitched straight back into action if Johnson decides to switch things up for the visit to G42.