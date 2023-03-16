News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
27 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Hibs injury latest ahead of Celtic with midfielder set to return and update on duo

Hibs could bring Jake Doyle-Hayes back into the starting line-up when they face Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday after Easter Road assistant boss Jamie McAllister confirmed the midfielder was in contention for a return.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT

The Irishman has only made nine league appearances this season, having been dogged by a troublesome ankle injury that required surgery and an injection, and he missed all of October, November, and December’s matches.

Speaking ahead of the cinch Premiership clash this weekend, McAllister said: “The squad is looking good. Jake Doyle-Hayes is back in training which is a big positive for us. It’s been a frustrating time for him. He’s worked hard to get back and now he’s back with us you can see his quality on the ball. He’s got that little bit of nastiness, he loves a tackle, he’s a winner, has a lot of quality, and he’s a definitely an asset for the group.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He won’t be joined by midfield colleagues Kyle Magennis or Joe Newell but the Hibs No.2, on media duties in place of manager Lee Johnson, confirmed the two were progressing well, having spent periods on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Hibs travel to face Celtic on Saturday
Hibs travel to face Celtic on Saturday
Hibs travel to face Celtic on Saturday
Most Popular

“With Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell we’re just waiting on a few things with them. Kyle saw someone the other day so hopefully that will progress quite quickly, and Joe is back on the grass and working hard,” he added.

Hibs are still without injured trio Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, and Aiden McGeady but strikers Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych will be pushing for a starting berth having both come off the bench in the 4-1 win at Livingston and the 4-1 home defeat by Rangers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry McKirdy is also available for selection after making an earlier-than-expected return to action as a second-half substitute against the Light Blues and Doyle-Hayes could be pitched straight back into action if Johnson decides to switch things up for the visit to G42.

Other than Boyle, Bushiri, Magennis, McGeady, and Newell, Hibs should have a full squad to pick from as they enter the last five games before the Scottish top flight splits into the top six and bottom six for the last five matches of the campaign.

Jamie McAllisterCelticLee JohnsonGlasgowMartin Boyle