Hibs injury news with updates on 6 players ahead of Rangers fixture

Hibs will have not one but two experienced goalkeepers back from injury in time for the weekend trip to Ibrox. Former Scotland No. 1 David Marshall has been back in full training since Tuesday, having fully recovered from the cramping that forced him off in the 2-2 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle just before the international break.

The return of the veteran, who was replaced by young Max Boruc for the closing 15 minutes of that tense Edinburgh derby, is a major boost for Hibs boss Nick Montgomery as he prepares his team to play Rangers in Govan. And Montgomery suddenly has options between the sticks, with long-term absentee JoJo Wollacott declared fully fit and ready to play.

The summer signing pulled up with a thigh injury on his debut for Hibs, limping off just 20 minutes into the 6-1 home win over Europa League opponents Inter Club D’Escaldes at the beginning of August. Ironically, Ghanaian international Wollacott had only been thrown into the starting XI for the game after Marshall went down injured in the warm-up.