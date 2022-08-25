Hibs injury update as Jamie McAllister speaks on Kyle Magennis, Elias Melkersen and Lewis Stevenson

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players have been struggling with injuries; Stevenson with a hamstring issue picked up during the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose last month while Melkersen sustained an ankle knock in the 2-1 defeat by Livingston and missed the 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Premiership trip to Paisley, Easter Road assistant boss Jamie McAllister said the squad was ‘looking good’, but stopped short of green-lighting the pair for the weekend.

“We’ve got a few lads back from little issues,” he explained.

“Lewis trained this week, as did Elias; hopefully they’re back in but the game may come too soon for them.”

McAllister also gave an update on midfielder Kyle Magennis, who joined the group for some aspects of training on Thursday.

“Kyle was back in training with the team the other day, so we’re slowly and gently bringing him back,” the No.2 continued.

“It’s great to see him coming back and being back with the squad – he’s still a bit away, though.

Kyle Magennis, centre, takes part in training along with Elias Melkersen, third left, and Lewis Stevenson, second right

“The work he’s been doing to get back, doing two or three sessions a day, has been excellent. He’s been working really hard, so to see him on the grass with the lads today was really good.

“Hopefully we will get the rest of the lads back soon, then it’ll give the gaffer a real headache with team selection.”