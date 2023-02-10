Scan results on the English forward’s ankle have arrived following his awkward fall 15 minutes into Saturday’s 1-0 win away to St Mirren and will lay bare the extent of the damage. McKirdy left SMISA Stadium on crutches.

There are, however, no concerns over Joe Newell, who also limped off in the second half in Paisley and has recovered, while fellow midfielders Magennis and Doyle-Hayes are both understood to be very close to returning to full training.

Magennis picked up an injury in training before the home defeat by Hearts in the Scottish Cup and has missed the last four games. Doyle-Hayes hasn’t featured in the las four games either, since coming on for Magennis against Dundee United on January 14.

Hibs forward Harry McKirdy suffered an ankle injury away to St Mirren and left the ground on crutches. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

With no game this weekend after their Scottish Cup exit, the Hibs players will be given Saturday and Sunday off but have been worked hard this week by Lee Johnson, who is focussing on the visit of Kilmarnock to Easter Road a week on Saturday. The manager is optimistic that Kevin Nisbet will be available after the Premiership player of the month for January missed the trip to Paisley with a hamstring issue.