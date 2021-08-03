Hibs: Irish side Bohemian take first-leg lead ahead of possible Conference League meeting

Bohemians in action against Chelsea in a friendly. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Dublin side are possible opponents for Hibs in the play-off round to reach the group stages.

Jack Ross’ side were pitted against Bohs or PAOK in the next round if they overcome Crotian side Rijeka over two legs.

The League of Ireland side defeated PAOK, one of Greece’s biggest sides, 2-1 on Tuesday night at the Aviva Stadium.

The former Dundee United midfielder Ali Coote grabbed a goal in either half to put Bohs in a strong position, only for former Portuguese international striker Nelson Oliveira to grab what could prove to be a crucial goal ahead of the second leg in Thessaloniki.

If the Greek side do win, Hibs, providing they see off Rijeka, will come up against a team stocked with talent and internationals, including Omar El Kaddouri, Stefan Schwab and Shinji Kagawa.

