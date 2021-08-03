Hibs target Hakeem Odoffin agrees Hamilton Accies departure

Hakeem Odoffin has left Hamilton for Rotherham.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old, who had been strongly linked with Hibs, has departed Hamilton Accies for a reported six-figure fee.

Odoffin was a hugely impressive figure for Accies despite their relegation last season.

His versatility, combative style and ball-winning, whether in defence or midfield, stood out.

The Englishman signed a new deal midway through the campaign but after 42 appearances for the club has departed.

“I held talks with the gaffer and the coaching staff prior to joining,” he told the club's channel. “They showed that they wanted me here and they showed intent, that meant a lot to me.

“I’m buzzing with the move. Not only to get back into the English leagues, but it is closer to home as well. I just can’t wait to get started.

“Wherever the gaffer wants to put me I’m going to give 100% and that is the main thing.”

