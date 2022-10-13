Hibs issue update on Dundee United racial abuse investigation as both clubs 'reach agreement'

A general view of Tannadice ahead of the cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Hibs

Claims were made in the aftermath of the fixture following a video clip shared on social media that Easter Road winger Jair Tavares had allegedly been subjected to racial abuse towards the end of the match, with both clubs and the SPFL launching investigations into the incident.

There was confusion over what exactly was shouted, and from what area of the stadium it originated, but following extensive discussion between all parties – the two teams, the host broadcasters, and other stakeholders – it has been determined that the comment was ‘derogatory rather than racial’ and almost certainly came from the area housing Hibs fans.

A video provided appears to suggest that the comment may have been aimed at a Dundee United supporter who neglected to return the ball to the pitch after it left the field of play, with Hibs chasing an equaliser.

United full-back Luke Freeman can be seen in the footage appearing to encourage the supporter to keep the ball in the stand in order to eat up a few more seconds of time after his attempted cross was blocked by Tavares.

A statement from Hibs read: “The investigation focused mainly on the context of the incident and utilised every available video angle and accompanying audio in an attempt to conclusively prove both where the shout emitted from, and also what phrase was shouted.

"Following feedback from the host broadcaster and analysis of the audio mics available, both clubs unequivocally accept the shout came from the stand housing the away fans.

"While there is no conclusive proof to confirm the words used by the offender, all parties are in agreement, based on the evidence available, that the likelihood is the comment was derogatory rather than racial.

"In no way does this make the abuse acceptable, but it is clear that the initial media clip proved an unreliable and skewed representation of the incident.