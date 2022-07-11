Hibs kid Connor Young set for Rangers move as Gers snap up prolific forward

The 17-year-old forward hit 25 goals for Gareth Evans’ under-18 side last season, helping them to European football as they won the league on a points-per-game basis and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup.

Young was a near ever-present for the 18s last term, his goals and assists playing a big part in Hibs’ march to the title.

He formed a deadly partnership with Josh O’Connor up top and latterly, with his attacking colleague out injured, led the line and contributed some crucial goals towards the business end of the campaign.

It is understood that Hibs view O’Connor – who made his first-team debut in the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen in March last season – and Scotland under-17 international forward Ethan Laidlaw as having a better chance of breaking into the first team and as a result, didn’t want to prevent Young from moving on.

He will continue his career with the Light Blues after they forked out a five-figure sum to take him to Ibrox, having been impressed with his performances last season in the CAS Elite Under-18 League.

Boyhood Hibee Young previously played with Hearts and Leith Athletic prior to joining Hibs, and spent time on loan with Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers during the 2020/21 season.

He was set to be included in the revived Hibs development squad this year, and scored the opener in the 2-1 pre-season friendly win against Tranent Juniors before hitting four goals in the 7-0 victory over Preston Athletic.